Police say Oregon shooting suspect ‘contained’ in his house

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (AP) — Police in Oregon said Thursday that a suspect in what they had described as an active shooter situation was “contained in his house,” in the small city of Hood River.

The Hood River Police Department said on Facebook at about 12:40 p.m. Thursday that the shooting situation was going on “right now” near a Dairy Queen and that they had evacuated residents and at least one school. Around 2:30 p.m. police said the person was inside his house and that only nearby residents needed to remain in their homes.

The Dairy Queen is near several large stores, including a Walmart and a supermarket.

An employee at the Dairy Queen told KGW-TV by phone that the restaurant was shut down and the area was being evacuated. Staff at the nearby Lone Pine Motel told the television station that police said they were working to locate a shooter. Staff at the Hair & Nail Studio said police told them to lock their doors and stay inside.

The Hood River School District said at about 2 p.m. that lockdowns at nearby schools were lifted because “law enforcement agencies located and surrounded the suspect.”

The Oregon Department of Transportation’s Trip Check map showed the eastbound ramp from Interstate 84 to Hood River closed because of police activity at 12:45 p.m.

Hood River is a city of about 8,000 on a bluff over the Columbia River, about an hour east of Portland, Oregon. It’s known for as a mecca for windsurfing and kitesurfing, wineries, fruit orchards and beautiful scenery in the Columbia River Gorge. It is also near Mount Hood, and many visit for skiing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.