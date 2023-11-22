Police say some 70 bullets fired in North Philadelphia shooting that left 2 dead, 5 wounded

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia police investigation into the shooting of seven men, including two who died, continued Wednesday but authorities said no arrests have been made.

Several guns were recovered from the scene and police said at least 70 rounds were fired around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, leaving bullet holes in vehicles and nearby buildings.

Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford said at the scene on Fairhill Street in North Philadelphia that drugs had also been found, although police are “not really sure of all that has occurred out here.”

“This is a block that has had some narcotics activity,” he said. “It’s not a block that we aren’t familiar with.”

The two men who died, ages 31 and 38, both had multiple bullet wounds and were pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The other victims, ages 19-30, were being treated for gunshot wounds and considered to be in critical or stable condition, police said Wednesday. Names were not released.

