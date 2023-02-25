Police: Woman shot, killed after firing at officers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A woman who shot at officers at an abandoned house in Pittsburgh was shot and killed by police, authorities said.

Allegheny County police said Pittsburgh officers were dispatched shortly after 3 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of a suspicious person in the city’s St. Clair neighborhood.

The officers spoke with someone who directed them to an abandoned house, where they saw a woman inside, county police said. The woman began shooting at the Pittsburgh officers and then came out of the house “with a pistol raised at officers,” who shot and killed her, county police said.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified the woman as 39-year-old Adrienne Arrington of Homestead.

Pittsburgh police have asked county police detectives to investigate.

Carl Krauser, who lives nearby, told the Tribune-Review that his 14-year-old daughter was headed toward that intersection on her way home from school when she heard loud noises and saw police.

“I was scared to death,” Krauser said. “She was really scared. … She called me and was like, ‘I know something happened because there’s cops and everything blocked off.’

Krauser said his street is normally quiet, but he couldn’t say the same about neighboring areas, and he wanted people to come forward when they see or hear suspicious activity.

“People don’t usually say anything until something happens to one of their family members,” Krauser said. “Then they get the courage or might get the anger to say anything.”

