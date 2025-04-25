Pope’s burial place reflects his ‘humble, essential’ life, Rome’s poor will pay him a final tribute

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis chose his place of burial in St. Mary Major Basilica, near an icon of the Madonna that he revered, because it reflects his “humble, simple and essential’’ life, the archbishop who administers the basilica said Friday.

Francis, who died Monday at age 88, will be buried in a niche tomb in the basilica on Saturday after his funeral in St. Peter’s Square about 4 kilometers (2½ miles) away.

Francis initially demurred when Archbishop Rolandas Makrickas suggested in May 2022 that he choose St. Mary Major as his last resting place. Makrickas had identified it because of the pontiff’s long association with the basilica, its ties to Francis’ Jesuit order, its artistic and spiritual heritage and links to the papacy. Seven other popes are buried there, but none since 1669.

At first, “he said no because popes are buried in St. Peter’s,” Makrickas told reporters on the steps of the basilica. “After a week, he called me to (his home at the Vatican) Santa Marta and he said ‘Prepare my tomb.’”

The pope later insisted that his tomb remain simple, stressing that people should still come to the basilica dedicated to the Virgin Mary “to venerate the Madonna, not to see the tomb of a pope,” Makrickas said.

Marble from Liguria

Francis will be buried beneath a simple headstone made of marble from Liguria, the Italian region of his mother’s family, engraved with his name in Latin: Franciscus. Above it will hang a slightly enlarged replica of his pectoral cross, featuring raised images of a shepherd carrying a sheep over his shoulders and a dove, but no other adornments.

The tomb is placed in a niche next to the chapel where the Salus Populi Romani icon that the pope revered is located, and in a part of the basilica that was once a door to an adjacent palace where four popes lived. During his 12-year papacy, Francis would pray before the icon before and after each foreign trip.

The basilica also has significance for the Jesuit pope: It’s where the founder of the religious order, St. Ignatius Loyola, celebrated his first Mass on Christmas Day in 1538.

St. Mary Major is a pontifical basilica, one of four in Rome, and has never been destroyed, damaged or burned over the ages, with history dating back to the fifth century. Makrickas called it “a treasure chest of art and spirituality.”

Mary’s protection

Tens of thousands of faithful flocked here since Francis’ death on Monday, and hundreds stood patiently in line on Friday morning to explore the place where he will be buried, now cordoned off and obscured by plywood.

Carlos Taborda, 39, traveled to Europe from Brazil with his husband and a group of friends.

“It was a coincidence to be in Italy now, for the pope’s death,” he said. “We paid homage to him yesterday in St. Peter’s and now we’re going to see the place where he’ll rest forever.”

Felicia Verawati, a 35-year-old nun from Indonesia, prayed in silence in front of the wooden box protecting Francis’ tomb.

“To me this pope was very special,” she said. “He would always come to pray in this church, I think because he could feel Mary’s protection here.”

St. Mary Major is perched on top of one of the seven hills on which ancient Rome was built and its bell tower is the tallest in the capital.

While Francis’ tomb will be simple and essential, the basilica strikes visitors with its gilded wood ceilings and intricate mosaics adorning the floor of the central nave.

Special bond with youth

“I felt very close to Francis, I liked his kindness,” said 8-year-old Flavia Chiodaroli, who came to Rome with her parents from Pavia, in northern Italy. “I want to tell Francis I love him very much and I hope the next pope will be like him.”

Chiodaroli was among the many children and teens who visited St. Mary Major on Friday as part of the Jubilee of Teenagers, which was taking place in Rome despite Francis’ death. The event is expected to draw over 80,000 teenagers from all over the world to the Vatican to celebrate the special bond between Francis and youth.

The pope will start his final journey on Saturday morning from St. Peter’s Square – where his funeral will be attended by over 160 international delegations, including royals and world leaders.

His casket will be driven to St. Mary Major through Rome. The motorcade is expected to move slowly so that the public along the route can pay homage for the last time.

Upon arrival, Francis’ casket will be greeted by a group of Rome’s poor and needy people, those whom the pontiff felt closer to. Around 40 people — homeless, prisoners, migrants and transgender people — will salute the pope holding a white rose, just before his burial.

“The poor have a special place in the heart of the Holy Father, who chose the name Francis to never forget them,” the Vatican said.

Nicole Winfield contributed to this report

