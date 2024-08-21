Propane blast levels Pennsylvania home, kills woman and injures man

JEFFERSON, Pa. (AP) — An explosion that leveled a home in northeastern Pennsylvania, killing a woman and leaving a man seriously injured, was apparently caused by a propane leak, state police said.

The blast in Jefferson Township, near Scranton, was reported around 2 p.m. Tuesday. It sparked a fire that sent thick smoke spewing high into the air and sent debris flying through the residential neighborhood.

A 75-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while a man was pulled from the home and taken to a hospital. Details on his condition were not disclosed.

The source of the propane leak and what caused it to ignite remains under investigation, state police said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.