Propeller plane crashes onto intersection in Texas and splits in half

VICTORIA, Texas (AP) — A twin-engine propeller plane crashed onto a Texas highway on Wednesday afternoon, splitting in two and leaving debris scattered across the roadway.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the only person on board the Piper PA-31 was the pilot. The pilot’s name and the condition were not immediately released. The FAA said it would investigate the crash.

Victoria Police Deputy Chief Eline Moya said four people were taken to hospitals. Three had non-life threatening injuries, one was transported to an out-of-town hospital for higher level treatment, and the pilot was being evaluated. Moya did not specify if the pilot was among those taken to a hospital.

“This is not something we see everyday, but we are glad that people seem to be OK and they’re getting checked out,” Moya said.

It was unclear if the the crash in Victoria injured anyone on the ground when the plane came down in traffic near a highway overpass about 3 p.m. local time. Victoria is about 150 miles (241 kilometers) southwest of Houston.

Victoria police said in a brief video statement posted on Facebook that three vehicles had been damaged. Images from the scene showed the plane split in half at the fuselage, and part of the plane wreckage sitting on top of a damaged car. A video posted online showed the plane flying very low over the roadway shortly before crash.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.