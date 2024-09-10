Prosecutors charge Milwaukee man with shooting at officers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Prosecutors have filed multiple charges against a 35-year-old man accused of wounding three Milwaukee police officers during a shootout.

Online court records indicate the man was charged Monday with four counts of attempted first-degree homicide, two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping.

The records did not list an attorney for the man. He was scheduled to make his initial court appearance Wednesday morning. The Associated Press is not naming him since he does not yet have an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Police have said officers were trying to serve a warrant on the man at an apartment building Sept. 5 when he began shooting at them. He was wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm, domestic violence-related false imprisonment and sexual assault.

Four officers returned fire. The man eventually surrendered and was taken to a hospital for treatment of his wounds. It wasn’t clear if he’d been hit by the officers’ gunfire.

The three officers who were hit did not sustain life-threatening wounds but were placed on administrative duty. Chief Jeffrey Norman said each of them has more than 19 years of experience.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.