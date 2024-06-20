Rapper Travis Scott arrested after Miami Beach police say he drunkenly yelled at people on a yacht

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Rapper Travis Scott was arrested in Miami Beach early Thursday on misdemeanor charges of trespassing and public intoxication after officers say they found him at the city’s marina shouting obscenities at people on a yacht and disobeyed their order to leave.

Officers went to the marina shortly before 1 a.m. after receiving a call about people fighting on a yacht, according to a police report.

When they arrived, they found Scott, 33, standing on the dock yelling at people on the ship, the report says. Officers told him to sit down, but he kept standing back up and yelling. They could smell alcohol on his breath, the report says.

The man who called police did not want to press charges, so Scott was allowed to leave.

As he walked away, however, Scott kept turning to yell obscenities at people on the yacht. He left as a passenger in a waiting car, but returned five minutes later and ignored officers’ orders to again leave, the report says.

FILE - Travis Scott performs during the "Circus Maximus" tour in Inglewood, Calif., on Nov. 5, 2023. Scott was arrested by Miami Beach police early Thursday on misdemeanor charges of trespassing and public intoxication. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Richard Shotwell

Officers say he then began yelling again, disturbing people in nearby boats and buildings. When officers asked if he had been drinking, he replied, “It’s Miami.” He was arrested.

Scott was released from Miami-Dade County Jail before noon after posting a $650 bond.

After his release, he posted on the social platform X, “Lol.”

His publicists declined comment.

Scott, one of the biggest names in hip-hop and whose birth name is Jacques Webster, has more than 100 songs that made the Billboard Hot 100 and released four singles that topped the chart: “Sicko Mode,” “Highest in the Room,” “The Scotts,” and “Franchise.”

He has two children with his former girlfriend, media personality and businesswoman Kylie Jenner.

This is not the first time Scott has been involved in a police investigation.

Ten people were killed in a crowd surge at Scott’s 2021 performance at his Astroworld Festival in his native Houston. Attendees were packed so tightly that many couldn’t breathe or move their arms. Those killed, who ranged in age from 9 to 27, died from compression asphyxia, which an expert likened to being crushed by a car.

Lawyers for the victims alleged in lawsuits that the deaths and hundreds of injuries at the concert were caused by negligent planning and a lack of concern over capacity and safety at the event.

Scott, promoter Live Nation, and the others who were sued have denied these claims, saying safety was their No. 1 concern. They said what happened could not have been foreseen.

The final lawsuit was settled last month.

After a police investigation, a grand jury declined to indict Scott, along with five others connected to the festival.

