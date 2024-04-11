Reaction to the death of O.J. Simpson after prostate cancer. He was 76. Simpson’s family announced the news on his X account. Relatives said he died Wednesday.

___

“O.J. Simpson was the first player to reach a rushing mark many thought could not be attained in a 14-game season when he topped 2,000 yards. His on-field contributions will be preserved in the hall’s archives in Canton, Ohio.” — Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter, in a statement.

___

“He died without penance. We don’t know what he has, where it is or who is in control. We will pick up where we are and keep going with it.” — David Cook, a San Francisco attorney for the Goldman family who has been seeking since 2008 to collect the civil judgment in the Ron Goldman case, in a statement.

FILE - O.J. Simpson and his defense attorney Daniel Leonard leave Los Angeles County Superior court in Santa Monica, Calif., Friday, Nov. 22, 1996, after testifying in the wrongful death civil trial against him. Simpson, the decorated football superstar and Hollywood actor who was acquitted of charges he killed his former wife and her friend but later found liable in a separate civil trial, has died. He was 76. (AP Photo/Michael Caulfield, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Caulfield

___

“Good Riddance #OJSimpson” — Caitlyn Jenner, on X.

___

Read the full AP obituary.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.