Republican David Valadao, Democrat George Whitesides win US House races in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican Rep. David Valadao has won reelection in California’s 22nd Congressional District in the state’s Central Valley farm belt, defeating Democrat Rudy Salas for the second time.

Valadao is an anomaly — an elected Republican in a heavily Democratic district in a heavily Democratic state. Democrats hold a 14-point registration edge in the district, but Valadao has kept a grip on the seat nonetheless. Valadao held the seat from 2013 until 2019, lost it for a term, then won it back in a 2020 rematch with Democrat T.J. Cox.

With control of the House on the line, Valadao’s victory moved Republicans within two wins of retaining the gavel, with the tally 216-206 in favor of Republicans as counting continued in a sliver of races across the country.

Several toss-up races remained in play in California that could determine which party controls the House next year.

National Republican Congressional Committee spokesperson Ben Petersen said in a statement that Central Valley voters “picked a farmer who works with both parties to lower inflation, bring water to the Valley and defend their safety.”

FILE – U.S. Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., poses for a photo in Washington on Jan. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jacquelyn Martin

In a region sometimes called America’s salad bowl for its vast agricultural production, Valadao stressed his efforts to secure more water for farmers and his willingness to work across the aisle, while painting Salas as a tax-and-spend Democrat. “David has ignored partisan bickering and demonstrated his commitment to local priorities,” his campaign said in a fundraising pitch.

Salas, considered a moderate, called Valadao a Trump follower posing as a centrist. He previously lost to Valadao in 2022.

Also Tuesday, The Associated Press called another California race, for Democrat George Whitesides, a former NASA chief of staff who had the support of national Democrats. He won a tough race to unseat Republican incumbent Rep. Mike Garcia in California’s 27th Congressional District.

Garcia conceded Monday, saying he had congratulated Whitesides and would ensure a smooth handoff. Whitesides said in a statement that he had spoken with Garcia and thanked him for his service to the district and the nation. He said he would fight in Congress for good jobs and lower household costs.

Whitesides, who is also a former CEO of Virgin Galactic, said during the campaign that he would use his business experience to solve problems. He spotlighted Garcia’s opposition to abortion rights, calling him an extremist.

The last Republican congressman anchored in heavily Democratic Los Angeles County, Garcia, a former Navy pilot who flew over 30 combat missions during Operation Iraqi Freedom, had displayed a surprising ability to beat the odds in a district with an 11-point Democratic registration edge.

The once-conservative 27th District runs through suburbs and high desert north of Los Angeles. Garcia, a supporter of former President Donald Trump with a conservative voting record, first won election campaigning against California’s liberal-leaning government: “I don’t want my country to turn into what my state has become,” he said at the time.

California is known as a liberal protectorate — Democrats hold every statewide office, dominate the Legislature and congressional delegation and outnumber registered Republicans by a staggering 2-1 ratio. Still, Republicans retain pockets of political clout in the Southern California suburbs and vast rural stretches including the Central Valley.

In Southern California’s 49th District, which straddles San Diego and Orange counties, Democratic Rep. Mike Levin beat back a challenge from Republican Matt Gunderson.

