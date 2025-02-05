Republicans running for New Jersey governor swing at one another in first debate

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Four candidates competing in New Jersey’s Republican gubernatorial primary spared few punches Tuesday when they faced off in their first debate ahead of the June 10 vote.

State Sen. Jon Bramnick, former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, one-time state Sen. Ed Durr and radio host Bill Spadea sparred for nearly two hours at Rider University in Lawrenceville.

They all frequently talked over each other and faced interruption from the moderators as they continually launched attacks, with some of them at times competing for the mantle of who is the biggest supporter of President Donald Trump. Bramnick was the lone Trump skeptic on the stage.

In one attack, Ciattarelli started in on Spadea, saying Republicans who know Spadea the best endorsed him rather than the former radio host.

Spadea responded by offering sarcastic congratulations: “Jack’s talking about two-time losers,” Bramnick said, alluding to Ciattarelli’s two previous unsuccessful runs for governor.

Former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli speaks after the first Republican debate Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, at Rider University in Lawrenceville, N.J. (AP Photo/Mike Catalini) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Catalini

The race comes during the first year of Trump’s second administration and as the GOP is angling to win back the governorship in a state that has toggled between the parties in gubernatorial elections but leans Democratic in presidential and midterm votes.

Spadea, Durr and Ciattarelli have each embraced the president, while Bramnick has kept his distance, arguing that to win New Jersey, a candidate has to appeal not just to Republican primary voters but to Democrats and independents as well.

Spadea said he has been with Trump since “he came down the escalator in 2015,” a reference to the launch of his presidential campaign that year.

Durr ran for state Senate as a pro-Trump candidate in 2021 and defeated the powerful Democratic Senate president. He lost reelection to a Democrat in 2023.

Each candidate said they oppose or would undo executive orders under current Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy barring local police from working with immigration officials.

Asked whether they would support an amendment enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution — New Jersey law currently establishes that it is legal — Bramnick said yes while Durr and Spadea said no. Ciattarelli said he supports abortion rights but did specify his position on an amendment.

Murphy is barred from seeking a third term. Gubernatorial hopefuls from his party held their first debate Sunday.

New Jersey and Virginia are the only two states with regularly scheduled gubernatorial races this year.

