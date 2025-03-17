Residents pick up the pieces after devastating storms scour the US South and Midwest

PLANTERSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Darren Atchison loaded his all-terrain vehicle with granola bars and sports drinks, avoiding downed trees Monday as he delivered supplies to a neighborhood pummeled by one of the many deadly tornadoes that ripped through the U.S. South and Midwest.

The three-day outbreak of severe weather across seven states kicked up a devastating combination of wildfires, dust storms and tornadoes, claiming at least 41 lives since Friday.

Two people were killed by the twister Atchison’s tiny Alabama hometown of Plantersville, which destroyed a half-dozen houses and left many more in rough shape. One of the lives lost was an 82-year-old Annie Free, who “just looked out for everyone,” he said.

Also killed was a Dunk Pickering, a fixture in the community who often hosted live music events and helped neighbors during tough times.

“Whether he knew you or not, he would help anyone. I’ve known him for 20 years, he’s been like that ever since the day I first met him,” said John Green, who found Pickering’s body in the wreckage of a building just across the street from Green’s own home.

Steve Romero, 23, center, hugs his wife, Hailey Hart, right, and their friend Jessica Soileau, left, after recalling how he, his fiancee and their three dogs rode out Saturday's tornado in their small 1994 Toyota in Tylertown, Miss., on Sunday, March 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rogelio V. Solis A stump smolders as a remnant of the Crabapple Fire over the weekend in Gillespie County, Texas, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (Robin Jerstad/The San Antonio Express-News via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Robin Jerstad Previous Next

Green and other neighbors spent at least five hours on Saturday night pulling people from the rubble and carrying them to paramedics who were unable to reach the area because roads were blocked by fallen trees.

Wildfires in Oklahoma

Wind-driven wildfires across Oklahoma destroyed more than 400 homes over the weekend and will continue to be a threat in the coming days because of high winds.

Dozens of fires were still burning across the state on Monday, said Keith Merckx at Oklahoma Forestry Services, and much of the state including the Oklahoma City area remained under fire warnings.

“These fires, once they get started, become really hard to stop. They move more quickly than our resources can keep up with,” Merckx said.

Four deaths so far were blamed on the fires or high winds, the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management said. More than 70 homes were destroyed by wildfire outbreaks on Friday in and around Stillwater, home to Oklahoma State University.

Tornadoes and high winds across the South

In Mississippi, six people died and more than 200 were displaced by a string of tornadoes across three counties, the governor said. Within about an hour of each other on Saturday, two big twisters tore through the county that’s home to hard-hit Tylertown, according to a preliminary report from the National Weather Service.

Scattered twisters killed at least a dozen people in the Missouri, authorities said. In Arkansas, officials confirmed three deaths.

As the storm headed east, two boys ages 11 and 13 were killed when a tree fell on their home in western North Carolina early Sunday, according to firefighters in Transylvania County. Firefighters found them amid the uprooted 3-foot-wide tree after relatives said they had been trapped in their bedroom, officials said.

Dust storms in Kansas and Texas

The high winds spurred dust storms that led to almost a dozen deaths in car crashes Friday.

Eight people died in a Kansas highway pileup involving at least 50 vehicles, according to the state highway patrol. Authorities said three people also were killed in car crashes during a dust storm in Amarillo in the Texas Panhandle.

___

Seewer reported from Toledo, Ohio. Associated Press writers Jamie Stengle in Dallas, Sara Cline in Tylertown, Mississippi, Jeff Martin in Atlanta, Nadia Lathan in Austin, Texas; Rebecca Reynolds in Louisville, Kentucky, and Jeff Roberson in Wayne County, Missouri, contributed.

