Russia’s FSB opens espionage case against American

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Federal Security Service said Thursday it has initiated an espionage case against a U.S. citizen, but did not name the person or specify whether they were in custody.

In a brief statement, the FSB service said the American is “suspected of collecting intelligence information on biological topics directed against the security of the Russian Federation.”

The U.S. State Department had no immediate comment.

The charge carries a potential prison term of 10-20 years.

Paul Whelan, a Michigan corporate security executive, has been jailed in Russia for four years on espionage charges that his family and the United States government have said are baseless.

