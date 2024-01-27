‘Saltburn’ actor Barry Keoghan named Hasty Pudding’s Man of the Year

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals has named Barry Keoghan, best known for his roles in “Dunkirk,” “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” “Eternals,” and “The Banshees of Inisherin,” as the recipient of its 2024 Man of the Year Award.

Keoghan recently starred in the comedy psychological thriller “Saltburn” and can be seen co-starring in the series “Masters of The Air,” a World War II drama focused on bomber crews.

The Man of the Year festivities will take place Feb. 2. Hasty Pudding Theatricals will host a roast for Keoghan and present him with his pudding pot. Afterwards, Keoghan will attend a performance of the Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ 175th production “Heist Heist Baby!”

“With experience as both superhero and supervillain, Barry Keoghan is the perfect choice to fight to earn his Pudding pot,” Man of the Year Coordinator Aidan Golub said.

Hasty Pudding Theatricals, which dates to 1844 and calls itself the third-oldest theater group in the world, has handed out a Man of the Year Award since 1967. Last year’s recipient was Bob Odenkirk.

Odenkirk reprised the role of Saul Goodman in “Better Call Saul,” which earned him three Critics Choice TV awards and multiple Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award nominations.

Past recipients of the Man of the Year Award include Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, Harrison Ford, Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds.

The awards are given out to people who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.

Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ 2024 Woman of the Year Award, which dates to 1951, has not yet been announced.

Jennifer Coolidge, who saw a career resurgence following her Emmy-winning turn as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt in the HBO series “The White Lotus” was given the award last year. Previous winners of the Woman of the Year Award include Meryl Streep, Viola Davis and Debbie Reynolds.

