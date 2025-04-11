Scottie Scheffler gets a break from an azalea, escapes a magnolia and trails by 3 at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Even the azaleas at Augusta National seem to love Scottie Scheffler. The magnolia trees weren’t so friendly, though.

The two-time Masters champion’s title defense took some unusual detours into the flora surrounding Augusta National’s ryegrass fairways and bentgrass greens Friday, and if he hopes to win a third green jacket Sunday, he’ll have to rally from another unfamiliar spot — three shots outside the lead.

Scheffler led by five shots at the halfway point in 2022 and won by three. Last year, he was tied for the lead after the second round and won by four — part of a nine-win season that included a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

This time, he’s at 5-under 139 and tied for fifth through 36 holes. Justin Rose was 8 under, with Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy also ahead of the defending champ.

Over his first 24 holes of this Masters, Scheffler played the sort of golf that makes even McIlroy jealous — bogey- and drama-free. Then he began to wobble, with three bogeys in a five-hole stretch.

And for a few seconds, it looked like he’d made a mess of the par-3 12th. His approach sailed well beyond the front left hole location and landed on an upslope covered by blooming azaleas — but the bushes spat out the ball, leaving a manageable chip.

From there, Scheffler’s elite short game took over. He chipped in for an improbable birdie that got him back under par for the day.

“When you’re playing for the wind to be into and it turns around and goes straight down, I mean, it’s very challenging,” Scheffler said. “I was fortunate to see the ball come out of the bushes there and was able to take advantage of the break.”

The excitement wasn’t over as the wind started gusting and temperatures cooled over his final six holes. He birdied Nos. 14 and 17 but had a three-putt bogey on the par-3 16th.

On the 18th, he sent his drive left, where it settled under a magnolia, and Scheffler addressed the ball from his knees before asking for a rules official and sitting down in the pine straw. He ultimately punched out to the fairway, sent his third shot over the green and got up and down for bogey.

“It’s quite challenging and you get winds like that. You’ve really got to manage your expectations, manage yourself around the course,” he said. “Sometimes I did a good job of that. Other times today, maybe not so good.”

No fan favorite when he won his first Masters, Scheffler has grown in the patrons’ esteem since. During his nearly two years as the world’s top-ranked player, he has let his guard down a bit, showing more of his dry, sarcastic sense of humor. But mostly, fans admire his incredible shot-making.

On Friday afternoon, even as McIlroy and DeChambeau moved up the leaderboard ahead of him, spectators crowded the tee boxes and marveled at Scheffler’s perfectly struck approaches to the par-3 fourth and sixth holes, the second of those leading to birdie.

He’s seeking to become the first to win back-to-back Masters since Tiger Woods in 2002 and the second ever to win three of four. Jack Nicklaus did it in 1963, ’65 and ’66.

Eight players have won three or more green jackets: Nicklaus has six, Woods has five, Arnold Palmer won four, and Nick Faldo, Gary Player, Sam Snead and Jimmy Demaret won three each. At 28, Scheffler would also become the only active player under 30 with three major titles.

This is Scheffler’s first Masters as a dad, with 11-month-old Bennett having joined him for Wednesday’s Par 3 Contest, wearing a white caddie jumpsuit.

He still has a chance for another memorable moment with his son at the 18th hole Sunday.

This story has been corrected. A previous version reported incorrectly that Arnold Palmer won three Masters titles instead of four.

