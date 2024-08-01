Scrapped fundraisers and watching from the treadmill. How Harris’ VP contenders wait for her choice

WASHINGTON (AP) — One is sparking speculation that he’ll be the choice by forgoing swanky fundraisers in the Hamptons. Another watched TV commentators speculate about his viability as the pick while getting in a workout. A third is sticking to praising the new presidential candidate who is closing in on a decision.

As Vice President Kamala Harris prepares to decide on a running mate, three Democrats thought to be on her short list — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly — did nothing Thursday to suggest they aren’t still in contention.

Shapiro scrapped three weekend fundraisers in the seaside communities on the coast of Long Island, New York, and his press secretary, Manuel Bonder, offered little explanation as to why.

“The governor’s trip was planned several weeks ago and included several fundraisers for his own campaign committee,” Bonder said in a statement. “His schedule has changed and he is no longer traveling to the Hamptons this weekend.”

One Shapiro fundraiser was to be hosted by Michael Kempner, a member of President Joe Biden ‘s national finance committee. Kempner said in a note to invitees that the gathering had been postponed and openly advocated for Shapiro to be Harris’ No. 2, writing that “many are speculating that this is a sign he will be the vice president.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a news conference for the Biden-Harris campaign discussing the Project 2025 plan during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention near the Fiserv Forum, Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joe Lamberti

“While this has not been confirmed, I continue to believe he is the best person for the job. And hope the speculation is true,” Kempner wrote. “As I learn more and get a new date for an event, I will keep you updated. There will also be many other events coming up to support Kamala, I will be sending out that information soon. I hope you will participate.”

Harris has intensified her travel and fundraising schedule since Biden announced that he was abandoning his reelection bid and endorsing her on July 21. It’s given new hope to some Democrats who worried about the 81-year-old Biden’s prospects against Republican former President Donald Trump in November.

The vice president and her team were still poring through reams of vetting material submitted by her choices for possible running mate, and staff have interviewed a number of potential picks. Harris is expected to conduct final interviews herself before making a selection.

The Democratic National Committee is using virtual voting among delegates to compete the process of formally nominating Harris — and her yet-to-be-named running mate — by Monday, two weeks before the party’s convention opens in Chicago. The vice president and her No. 2 then plan to head out on a seven-state swing of key battlegrounds, including Pennsylvania, Arizona and North Carolina.

Harris aides were looking to make the public announcement of her choice in the hours between when she officially becomes the Democratic nominee on Monday evening and a Tuesday rally in Philadelphia, where she is set to introduce her running mate to the country.

Walz said Thursday that he’d watched commentary on his chances while running on his treadmill.

“I don’t know if every high school geography teacher expects to be in this position,” joked Walz, who taught and coached football. He also acknowledged that he’s still in contention to join the Democratic ticket at an event in Bloomington, Minnesota, highlighting a state law increasing criminal penalties for gun crimes.

Asked what set him apart from the other vice presidential contenders, Walz said he was excited about all of Harris’ possible choices, but pointed to his work implementing federal policy as a governor.

“I’m not interviewing for anything. I just am who I am and put it out there,” Walz said. “I’m just going to say this, Yes, I’m a bit biased. I’m the chair of the Democratic Governors Association and Democratic governors have implemented the Biden-Harris administration in a way that has improved lives.”

Kelly, meanwhile, refused to discuss his upcoming schedule or say whether he’d been vetted by Harris’ team.

“It’s so obvious, she’s the person to bring us into the future,” Kelly said of Harris. “Donald Trump is about divisiveness and about taking away rights from women. Now he’s talking about voting rights, he did this week. So I think people are getting it.”

—- Associated Press writers Zeke Miller and Mary Clare Jalonick in Washington, Steve Peoples in New York and Michael Goldberg in Bloomington, Minnesota, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.