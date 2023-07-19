Seattle police shoot person suspected in downtown stabbing

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle police officer shot a person on Tuesday who was suspected of stabbing another person downtown, police said.

Officers responded around 7:45 a.m. to reports of a person assaulting people, police Sgt. John O’Neil said in an online police blotter post.

Officers found a person with a stab wound to the neck who was then taken to Harborview Medical Center, the post said.

With help from witnesses, officers found the suspect nearby with a knife, O’Neil said. While one officer deployed a less-lethal tool, another officer shot the suspect, according to the post.

The person who was shot was in critical condition at the Seattle hospital later Tuesday morning, The Seattle Times reported.

No officers were hurt. The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.