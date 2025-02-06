Second employee dies after shooting at Ohio cosmetics warehouse and the suspect will be in court

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — A second employee has died following a shooting at an Ohio warehouse and four others remain hospitalized as the co-worker accused of the attack is expected in court, police said Thursday.

Police provided no further details on the death or the conditions of the hospitalized workers following the shooting Tuesday in New Albany, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northeast of downtown Columbus. One worker had been killed in the building.

Bruce Reginald Foster III, 28, will be arraigned Thursday, New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones said during at a Wednesday news conference.

“He has spoken with investigators,” Jones said. “I wouldn’t call him fully cooperative.”

Licking County online court records did not list a defense attorney Thursday morning for the aggravated murder case under Foster’s name. Two possible phone numbers for Foster or a relative were not working Wednesday.

Police responding to a report of shots fired at the New Albany industrial park business Tuesday night just missed Foster as he took a rideshare away from the scene, Jones said. Teams of police, aided by drones and a police dog, searched the facility.

“It does appear that there was contact between a victim and the shooter,” Jones said. “At this point, I don’t have a clear picture of how involved that contact was.”

Foster was found in an apartment in Columbus and arrested Wednesday morning. Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Dan Deville said a stun gun was used to subdue Foster, who had declined to surrender.

The shooting happened at the warehouse for a company that makes products including cosmetics and toiletries. About 150 employees inside the building were evacuated to the safety of a nearby building.

“Nobody reported that there was any conflict or that he was in trouble at work,” Jones said.

