Several tornadoes hit Houston area as thunderstorms move through

HOUSTON (AP) — Several tornadoes touched down in the Houston area on Saturday, damaging homes.

The full extent of the damage was not immediately clear, though local news reports showed damage to homes , fences and vehicles.

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least five tornadoes in the Houston area, near Katy, Cypress, Splendora, Hillcrest and Porter Heights.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.