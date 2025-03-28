Severe storms flood streets and prompt water rescues in South Texas

ALAMO, Texas (AP) — South Texas worked to dry out on Friday after severe thunderstorms a day earlier flooded streets and compelled dozens of water rescues as many drivers were forced to abandon their vehicles on roads and parking lots, and some areas were inundated with a foot of rain.

“We’re just getting like a bucket of water poured on us and it’s too much for the drainage system,” Alamo Fire Department Chief R.C. Flores told KRGV in Weslaco, Texas. “A lot of these are stranded motorists with no immediate danger, but we do want to make sure we are prioritizing the medical calls first.”

Flores said Alamo’s fire and police departments had responded to more than 50 water rescues on Thursday.

Television news footage from flooded communities in South Texas showed multiple water-logged cars abandoned on streets on Thursday and drivers waiting on sidewalks for the flood waters to recede.

Between 6 inches (15 centimeters) and 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain fell in parts of South Texas in the past 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service. Palmview, located west of McAllen, received more than 18 inches (45 centimeters) of rain over the past two days.

A flood warning was still in effect for portions of South Texas, including Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties, through early Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

“There’s a break from the rain this morning, which will allow flood waters to gradually recede, but we’ll still need to keep an eye on the development of isolated showers and thunderstorms once again this afternoon,” the National Weather said on social media. “Any additional rainfall will be quick to cause flooding issues given the heavy rainfall that has already fallen.”

The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo school district opened two shelter locations on Thursday night for residents.

More than 20 South Texas school districts and college campuses canceled classes on Friday due to the severe weather and flooding.

