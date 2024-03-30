Shoplifter chased by police on horses in New Mexico, video shows

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in New Mexico had all the horsepower in this chase: A shoplifter was detained outside a Walgreens this month after trying to outrun a horse-mounted police officer.

Albuquerque police bodycam video shows a dark-brown horse trotting through a parking lot behind a man in black clothing.

The horse catches up to him within seconds.

“It wasn’t me,” the man yells as he leads the horse and police officer into the street, stopping traffic.

The man then finds himself surrounded when two more police officers on horses arrive at the scene, the video shows.

One of the officers dismounts from his horse and handcuffs the man, who has been charged with stealing $230 worth of merchandise from the Walgreens, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.