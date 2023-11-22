Small Kentucky town urged to evacuate after train derails, spilling chemicals

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (AP) — A train derailed and spilled chemicals in a remote part of eastern Kentucky on Wednesday, prompting officials to encourage residents of a small town to evacuate.

Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement that local officials in Rockcastle County were encouraging residents of Livingston, with a population of about 200, to evacuate. News outlets reported that a shelter was opened at a local middle school.

At least 15 cars derailed in Rockcastle County, including two that spilled sulfur, railroad operator CSX told WKYT-TV. One crew member was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Beshear also declared a state of emergency in the county so more resources could be applied to the response.

“By issuing a state of emergency, we are ensuring that every state resource is available to help keep our families safe,” Beshear said.

He urged people to avoid the area to allow state and local officials to respond.

It was not immediately clear how extensive the spill was or what impact it might have on the environment in the remote area. The sheriff and local judge executive didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking further comment, nor did CSX.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.