Small plane crash in Illinois kills all 4 on board

Trilla, Ill. (AP) — A single-engine plane crashed in a field in central Illinois on Saturday, killing all four people on board.

Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers said the victims were two women and two men, but he could not release more details pending notification of next of kin.

The Cessna C180G airplane went down shortly after 10 a.m. near the unincorporated community of Trilla, the National Transportation Safety Board said via email. Preliminary information indicated that it struck power lines, the NTSB said.

“Terrible news out of Coles County,” Gov. JB Pritzker said on social media, adding that his administration “is monitoring the situation as we keep those impacted by the plane crash in our thoughts today.”

