Small plane crashes in Pennsylvania neighborhood. It’s not clear if there are any injuries

WEST CALN, Pa. (AP) — A small plane crashed Thursday in a central Pennsylvania neighborhood, and it was not immediately clear if there were any injuries, authorities said.

The crash in West Caln occurred around 1:30 p.m., according to police. The pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft when it went down just minutes after taking off from nearby Chester County Airport in Coatsville.

The aircraft ended up between a home and some trees. No homes were damaged, and no injuries were reported on the ground.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was under investigation.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.