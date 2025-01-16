Some parents could be able to join Georgia’s Medicaid program without working

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday he wants to let low-income parents with young kids enroll without working in a Medicaid program that provides coverage for some able-bodied adults.

Kemp’s announcement came as President-elect Donald Trump returns to office and more state and federal officials consider Medicaid work requirements.

Georgia is the only state that requires some people to work, study or volunteer to enroll in Medicaid, under the program Georgia Pathways. If the incoming Trump administration approves Kemp’s plan, parents and guardians of kids up to age 6 in households at or below 100% of the federal poverty level could receive Medicaid without meeting those requirements.

“In a growing state that needs more Georgians in the workforce than ever before, providing health insurance to a family or individual with young children may be the last piece they need to restart a career and be on the path for a brighter future,” Kemp said.

Most states cover adults with incomes up to 138% of the federal poverty level with primarily federal funds. Kemp has championed Georgia Pathways as an alternative to expanding Medicaid for low-income adults. Enrollees have to complete 80 hours of work, volunteer activity, schooling or vocational rehabilitation a month to receive coverage. Kemp says the goal is to ease them into a job that provides private insurance.

Georgia Pathways had a rough start. After its first year, the program had around 4,300 members, a sliver of those who are eligible. Health policy experts have called the program a “failure,” saying the requirements are too burdensome a large number of struggling people.

Opponents also say the program has wasted money. Nonprofit health policy research organization KFF reports the program has costed more than $40 million in state and federal tax dollars that have been spent mostly on administrative costs rather than medical care. Others complain about sign-up complications and the program’s slow processing times.

In a written statement, state Senate Democrats called the new plan “damage control” for the Georgia Pathways program.

“There are over half a million Georgians who need health insurance, and the governor’s proposal falls well short of that, and we’re leaving federal dollars on the table that would help close the coverage gap in Georgia,” said Democratic state Sen. Jason Esteves, of Atlanta. “Because of the governor’s plan, we will continue to struggle to strengthen our healthcare system.”

Kemp has regularly doubled down on his commitment to Georgia Pathways.

“The old system is not working,” Kemp said Wednesday. “And the other side, their only answer to any of this is they want government-run healthcare. And I am not in that boat.”

The Trump administration approved Medicaid work requirement plans in 13 states, but the Biden administration revoked these waivers in 2021. Georgia Pathways survived after a legal fight.

Kemp will have to get approval for his plans from the Trump administration, as the program is set to expire in September. Talks are already underway, Kemp said, calling the incoming administration a “federal partner that wants to innovate efficiently.”

He said the Biden administration has meanwhile “unfortunately been more interested in finding ways to stop or undermine our efforts rather than working with us.”

Kemp spokesperson Garrison Douglas said the governor’s new plan would cost an additional $207,000. In an effort to boost enrollment, the state recently invested $10.7 million to raise awareness about Georgia Pathways.

Democratic senators, including Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, recently called for a federal investigation into Georgia Pathways.

Kramon is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Kramon on X: @charlottekramon.

