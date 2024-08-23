Son of Texas woman who died in June says apartment complex drops effort to collect for broken lease

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A San Antonio apartment complex has dropped its attempt to collect more than $15,000 from the family of a 91-year-old woman for breaking her lease after she died in June, the woman’s son said Friday.

David Naterman said The Lodge at Shavano Park sent the letter after WOAI-TV first reported the complex sent the family of Sandra Bonilla the bill and a collection letter threatening to report the debt to a credit bureau or take legal action for payment of about one year remaining on the lease.

“They said it was a mistake,” Naterman told The Associated Press.

“It was a mistake because it was put on air, otherwise they would have taken me to court” to collect, Naterman said.

The Lodge at Shavano Park did not immediately return a phone call or email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Naterman said that following the death of his mother the family spoke to the complex’s leasing manager, who said the security deposit would be kept to clean the apartment and that the lease would be terminated.

Naterman said the bill for breaking the lease and the collection letter threatening legal action came later.

Consumer and debt collection attorney Bill Clanton told the TV station that Texas law allows a landlord to collect only about 30 days rent from the estate of a deceased person if the estate removes all property from the apartment and sends a written notice of termination, which Naterman said was done.

