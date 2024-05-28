Spain’s prime minister says Cabinet to recognize a Palestinian state as EU rift with Israel widens

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s prime minister said Tuesday the nation’s Cabinet was to recognize a Palestinian state as a European Union rift with Israel widened.

Ireland and Norway were also to make official their recognition of a Palestinian state later in the day.

While dozens of countries have recognized a Palestinian state, none of the major Western powers has done so.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.