Stock market today: Wall Street gains ground and is on track for another winning week

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping the market on track for its sixth winning week in the last seven.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4%, adding to the record it set on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 198 points, or 0.5%, to 39,266 as of 9:59 a.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq rose 0.1%.

Technology stocks led the gains again, including another drive upward from Nvidia. The chipmaker rose 2.7% and crossed $2 trillion in market value for the first time. A day earlier, Nvidia reported blockbuster demand for its semiconductors, which are used to power AI applications.

Earnings remained the big focus. Ticket seller and concert promoter Live Nation jumped 4.2% after beating analyst’s revenue forecasts. Sleep Number, which sells beds and bedding products, surged 38% after beating beat Wall Street’s revenue forecasts.

On the losing end, Warner Bros. Discovery fell 12.6% after reporting a bigger loss than Wall Street expected.

Currency traders watch monitors near the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Asian markets mostly gained on Friday after Nvidia delivered another blowout quarter, setting off a rally in other technology companies that carried Wall Street to another record high. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ahn Young-joon

Booking.com tumbled 8.7%, dragging other travel-related companies down. The online travel service beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter sales and profit targets but issued a lukewarm forecast that spooked investors.

Outside of earnings, Intuitive Machines, the company that made the first U.S. lunar landing in more than 50 years, rose 18.4%.

Treasury yields slipped. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.30% from 4.33% late Thursday.

Markets were mostly higher in Europe and Asia. Tokyo’s markets were closed for a holiday, a day after they surged to an all-time high.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.