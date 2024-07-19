Stock market today: Wall Street is mostly steady as CrowdStrike tumbles following global tech outage

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is quiet on Friday, and U.S. stocks are holding relatively steady, even if businesses around the world are scrambling to contain the effects of a disruptive technology outage.

The S&P 500 was 0.1% higher in early trading, a day after a widespread wipeout dragged much of the market lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 195 points, or 0.5%, as of 9:40 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.2% higher.

The relatively calm trading came as a major outage disrupted flights, banks and even doctors’ appointments around the world. Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said the issue believed to be behind the outage was not a security incident or cyberattack and that it had deployed a fix. The company said the problem lay in a faulty update sent to computers running Microsoft Windows.

CrowdStrike’s stock tumbled 11.7%, while Microsoft added 0.1%.

Long lines of frustrated fliers formed at airports around the world as the outage hit check-in procedures, which helped pull down shares of U.S. airlines. United Airlines lost 2.2% after saying many travelers may experience delays, and it issued a waiver to make it easier to change travel plans.

Currency traders watch computer monitors near the screens showing Republican presidential candidate and former president, Donald Trump, the foreign exchange rates at a foreign exchange dealing room and the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, July 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lee Jin-man

American Airlines Group slipped 0.8%, and Delta Air Lines fell 1.4%.

Corporate profit reports were also moving stock prices, and Comerica dropped 11.2% even though it delivered much better earnings for the spring than analysts expected. The bank said it received a preliminary notification that it was not selected to continue as the issuer of the Direct Express debit card for about 4.5 million federal benefit recipients, a program it’s had since 2008.

American Express dropped 3.3% after its revenue for the latest quarter fell short of analysts’ forecasts. It was one of the heaviest weights on the S&P 500 despite reporting stronger profit than expected.

On the winning side of Wall Street was Huntington Bancshares. It rose 3.9% after reporting better profit for the latest quarter than expected. It delivered growth in various forms of profit as its total deposits increased.

Netflix rose 1.2% after the streaming giant reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

Halliburton fell 7% after the provider of services to the energy industry matched analysts’ expectations for profit last quarter but missed for revenue. Its rival, SLB, added 0.1% after its profit topped expectations.

In the bond market, yields were holding steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury remained at 4.20%, where it was late Thursday.

In stock markets abroad, indexes were mostly lower in Europe and Asia. Stock indexes fell 2% in Hong Kong and rose 0.2% in Shanghai after Chinese officials briefed reporters in Beijing on the outcome of a top-level meeting of the ruling Communist Party. They provided some details of the sweeping blueprint it endorsed for making China a leader in technology, building its financial markets and raising living standards.

___

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

