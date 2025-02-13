Stock market today: Wall Street nears its record as it keeps taking Trump’s tariff threats in stride

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are nearing a record Thursday as big companies keep reporting bigger profits than expected. Wall Street mostly yawned, again, at the latest announcement on tariffs by President Donald Trump, which may not take full effect for months.

The S&P 500 was 0.9% higher in late trading and back within 0.2% of its all-time high set last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 358 points, or 0.8%, with a little more than an hour remaining in trading, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.3% higher.

MGM Resorts International jumped to one of the market’s biggest gains, 17.2%, after reporting stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It cited growth in China and said trends are looking up for its Las Vegas and North American digital businesses.

Other companies reporting better profit than expected included GE HealthCare Technologies, which rose 9.3%, Molson Coors Beverage, which gained 8.8%, and Robinhood Markets, which jumped 13.8%.

Such reports, along with a remarkably solid U.S. economy, have kept U.S. stocks near their records. A report on Thursday said fewer U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week in the latest signal of a firm job market.

FILE - A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing New York Dow, Japan's Nikkei and TOPIX indexes at a securities firm Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eugene Hoshiko

That’s even though many downward forces are weighing on stock prices.

Chief among them are worries about stubbornly high inflation. A report on Thursday said inflation at the wholesale level was hotter than economists expected last month, following a similar report on inflation at the U.S. consumer level that came the day before.

Tariffs could push up inflation even further by raising the cost of imports. And Trump on Thursday rolled out his plan to increase U.S. tariffs on imports from other countries that will be customized, based in part on how much tax each country charges on U.S. goods.

While economists warn about the pain such tariffs can create, financial markets have increasingly taken the threats in stride. Belief is strong that Trump is using tough talk to drive negotiations, but he may not fully go through with it in order to avoid damaging the U.S. stock market and economy.

The reviews needed for the tariffs announced on Thursday could be completed within a matter of weeks or a few months, according to a senior White House official who insisted on anonymity to preview the details on a call with reporters. That leaves plenty of time for negotiations that could ultimately lower tariffs.

Of course, Wall Street’s belief that the stock market is serving as a guardrail hemming in Trump may prove dangerous. If the stock market keeps skating through each escalating threat without a hiccup, it could embolden Trump to make even bigger moves.

But, for now at least, Trump may be “boxed in” a bit following the high inflation figures that have hit this week, out of caution of pushing inflation up further, according to Thierry Wizman, a strategist at Macquarie.

Trump has already shown he can quickly pull back on threats, like when he put a 30-day pause on 25% tariffs he had announced for all imports from Canada and Mexico.

Still, Trump followed through on a 10% tariff on Chinese products. GE HealthCare said it took those tariffs into account when it drew up its forecasts for profit and other financial measures in 2025.

On Wall Street, Deere & Co. fell 1% after the farm equipment manufacturer reported a 30% decline in fourth-quarter sales and a 50% drop in profit. The company said it was focused on reducing inventory amidst the “uncertain market conditions” its customers were facing.

Reddit, the online message board, dropped 5.8% even as it handily outdistanced Wall Street’s fourth quarter sales and profit targets.

Cisco Systems gained 2.6% after reporting stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It cited strength for a wide range of its products, including for artificial-intelligence infrastructure.

In the bond market, Treasury yields eased. While hotter-than-expected data on wholesale inflation typically sends yields higher, economists saw some encouraging nuggets underneath the surface in Thursday’s report. Easier health care services costs, for example, could end up helping to pull a different measure of inflation lower, one that the Federal Reserve gives more attention to than the consumer price or producer price indexes.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.52% from 4.63%.

Besides squeezing tighter on U.S. households’ budgets, stubbornly high inflation is likely to keep the Federal Reserve on hold for a while when it comes to providing relief to Americans through lower interest rates.

The Fed had cut its main interest rate sharply from September through the end of last year, intending to make borrowing cheaper, help the economy and boost prices for stocks, bonds and other investments. But the Fed warned at the end of 2024 it may not cut rates by as much in 2025 because of worries about inflation staying stubbornly high. Its goal is to keep inflation at 2%, and lower rates can give inflation more fuel.

In stock markets abroad, indexes were mixed across Europe and Asia.

___

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.

