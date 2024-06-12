Stock market today: Wall Street rallies after inflation surprisingly slows

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are rallying Wednesday following a surprisingly encouraging update on inflation.

The S&P 500 was 0.9% higher in early trading and on track to add to its record set a day earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 297 points, or 0.8%, as of 9:35 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.2% higher.

The action was even stronger in the bond market, where Treasury yields tumbled after the report showed U.S. consumers paid prices that were 3.3% higher for food, insurance and everything else last month, versus a year earlier. Economists had been expecting to see the inflation rate stuck at 3.4%.

For Wall Street, a slowdown in inflation not only helps U.S. households struggling to keep up with fast-rising prices, it also opens the door for the Federal Reserve to cut its main interest rate. Such a move would ease pressure on the economy and give a boost to investment prices.

Everything from bitcoin to gold to copper rallied after the inflation data raised expectations for coming cuts to interest rates. A measure of nervousness among investors in U.S. stocks also eased.

A person stands in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm on June 12, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eugene Hoshiko

Virtually no one expects the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates at its latest meeting, which is scheduled to end Wednesday afternoon. The Fed has been adamant that it needs an accumulation of data showing inflation is sustainably heading toward its 2% target.

“This is good news, but we will need more of it,” according to Lindsay Rosner, head of multi-sector investing within Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Bets among traders built for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates as soon as September, according to data from CME Group.

That had areas of the stock market that tend to benefit most from lower interest rates doing the best amid a widespread rally.

Smaller companies that need to borrow to grow and feel the pinch of higher interest rates more than their larger rivals were leading the market. The smaller stocks in the Russell 2000 index jumped 2.6%.

Real-estate stocks were also shooting higher. Office owner Boston Properties jumped 6.2%, and homebuilder D.R. Horton climbed 4.9%.

Oracle helped lead Wall Street higher with a jump of 11.9% even though it reported weaker profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Financial analysts pointed to strong bookings, including contracts related to artificial-intelligence training.

A furor around AI has helped send stocks to records despite worries about high interest rates and several reports at the start of this year showing stubbornly high inflation. Nvidia again was one of the strongest forces pushing the S&P 500 higher with a gain of 1.8%. The chip company has become the poster child of the AI rush, and its total market value has topped $3 trillion.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.28% from 4.40% late Monday and from 4.60% a couple weeks ago. The two-year Treasury yield, which more closely tracks expectations for the Fed, slumped to 4.68% from 4.83% late Monday.

In stock markets abroad, European indexes jumped following the release of the encouraging U.S. inflation data. In Asia, where markets closed before the data came out, indexes were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index lost 0.7% as investors wait for the Bank of Japan’s latest announcement on interest rates due Friday.

___

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

