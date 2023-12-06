Stock market today: Wall Street ticks higher on hopes for easier interest rates

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is rising Wednesday following the latest signals that pressure on inflation may be easing.

The S&P 500 was 0.4% higher in early trading and near its highest level in 20 months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 95 points, or 0.3%, at 36,220, as of 9:45 a.m. Eastern time, and approaching its record just below 36,780. The Nasdaq composite was 0.3% higher.

Homebuilder Toll Brothers was helping to lead the market with a gain of 3.9% after it reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It said demand from buyers has also remained solid so far in the current quarter, thanks in part to slightly easier rates available for mortgages.

Mortgage rates have regressed as Treasury yields have dropped on hopes that the Federal Reserve may finally be finished with its barrage of hikes to interest rates, meant to get high inflation under control. Wall Street is betting the Fed’s next move will be to cut rates, possibly as early as March, which would juice the economy and financial markets.

More reports came Wednesday to suggest the Federal Reserve could at least hold steady on rates for now. Its next meeting on interest rates is in a week, and the widespread expectation is for it to leave its main interest rate alone at its highest level in more than two decades.

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Asian shares advanced on Wednesday after most stocks slipped on Wall Street following a mixed set of reports on the U.S. economy. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ahn Young-joon

One report said private employers added fewer jobs last month than economists expected. While no one on Wall Street wants to see massive layoffs, a cooldown in the job market could remove upward pressure on inflation.

A more comprehensive report on the jobs market from the U.S. government will arrive Friday, one that can cause big swings on Wall Street.

“What we don’t know is how much the markets have already priced in a slowing labor market, or how they will react if Friday’s data comes in stronger than anticipated,” said Chris Larkin, managing director, trading and investing at E-Trade from Morgan Stanley.

A separate report on Wednesday said U.S. businesses were able to increase the amount of stuff they produced in the summer by more than the total number of hours their employees worked. That stronger-than-expected gain in productivity more than offset increases to workers’ wages, and it could also keep a lid on inflationary pressures.

Treasury yields in the bond market were generally lower following the economic reports, and the 10-year yield slipped to 4.15% from 4.17% late Tuesday. It was above 5% and at its highest level since 2007 in October.

The drop relieves pressure on all kinds of investments, particularly those seen as the most expensive or forcing their investors to wait the longest for big growth.

That’s vaulted big tech stocks in particular. Nvidia is now up nearly 220% for the year so far after adding another 0.4% Wednesday.

Campbell Soup was another winner, rising 5.6% after reporting stronger profit for the latest quarter than expected.

On the losing end of Wall Street was Brown-Forman, the company whose brands include Jack Daniels whiskey. It fell 9.7% after reporting weaker earnings than analysts had forecast. It also cut its forecast for a measure of sales growth for the full year.

Wall Street could also be setting itself up for disappointment if cuts to rates do not come as quickly as hoped. While Federal Reserve officials have hinted that their main interest rate may indeed be at a peak, some have said it’s too early to begin considering when cuts could come.

Stock markets abroad were mostly higher. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 2% after a top central bank official reiterated the Bank of Japan’s will keep its monetary policy easy until it achieves a stable level of inflation.

Gains were more modest across the rest of Asia and Europe.

___

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

