Stocks shake off early weakness, turn higher in afternoon

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks turned higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street as investors continue to try and anticipate how high the Federal Reserve will take interest rates to fight inflation, and how long it will keep them there.

The S&P 500 was 0.5% higher in afternoon trading after paring a larger morning loss. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was stronger, up 276 points, or 0.8%, at 32,932, as of 2:53 p.m. Eastern time, largely because of a leap for Salesforce following a strong earnings report.

A report in the morning showed fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week for a third straight week. It’s the latest data to show the job market is remaining far more resilient than expected, even though the Federal Reserve has jacked up interest rates at the fastest pace in decades.

While that’s good news for workers and calms fears about a recession in the near term, the fear is that a too-strong jobs market could add upward pressure to inflation. Inflation has recently been more stubborn to cool than expected after coming down from its summertime peak.

A separate report Thursday showed that labor costs were higher than earlier reported for the last three months of 2022, while productivity was revised down. Both could also add pressure on inflation. It follows other reports over the last month showing overall job growth, spending by consumers and inflation at multiple levels of the economy all remain higher than expected.

A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after signs of enduring upward pressure on American prices added to expectations of higher interest rates for longer. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eugene Hoshiko FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig Previous Next

“The economy is pretty healthy and from a spending perspective that actually provides a lot of support for earnings estimates ticking up,” said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network. “The other side of that though is that the Fed sees it too and the market sees that the Fed is seeing it.”

The strong economic reports have forced Wall Street to raise its forecasts for how high the Fed will ultimately take interest rates. It also means a delay in any hopes for upcoming cuts to rates. Traders are now in closer alignment with what the Fed has long been saying about keeping rates higher for longer, with many expecting the central bank to ratchet up its own forecasts later this month.

Raphael Bostic, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, told reporters that for now he still supports the Fed lifting rates to the 5% to 5.25% range that the central bank projected it would reach in December. That rate is a quarter-point lower than many Wall Street economists expect.

The swing has been clear in the bond market, where Treasury yields have shot higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.08% from 4.00% late Wednesday and from less than 3.40% earlier this year. It helps set rates for mortgages and other loans that shape the economy, and it’s near its highest level since November.

The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, rose to 4.92% from 4.88% and is close to its highest level since 2007.

Higher rates can drive down inflation because they slow the economy, but they also raise the risk of a recession down the line. They likewise hurt prices for stocks and other investments.

They tend to most hurt investments seen as the riskiest, most expensive or forcing their investors to wait the longest for big growth. That’s hit technology and high-growth stocks in particular.

Telsa sank 6.4% after saying its next generation of vehicles will cost half as much, though providing few details about its design in a presentation to investors. Hormel Foods, the company behind Spam and Applegate meats, also fell. It sank 4.5% after reporting weaker profit and revenue for the latest quarter than expected.

On the winning side was Salesforce, which topped forecasts for its profit and revenue last quarter. It also gave a stronger-than-expected forecast for upcoming results. It leaped 12.4%.

Expectations have been coming down recently for profits at big U.S. companies given still-high inflation and interest rates. But several joined Salesforce in rising Thursday after posting encouraging results.

Macy’s rose 10.7% after reporting stronger profit and revenue for the holidays than analysts expected. It also gave a forecasted range for earnings this year that was above some analysts’ expectations.

It ran counter to several other big retailers that have offered discouraging forecasts recently given the struggles of some U.S. households amid still-high inflation.

Kroger rose 4.8% after the grocer also turned in stronger profit for the latest quarter than expected.

Stock markets overseas were mostly mixed.

New data out of Europe Thursday showed that inflation eased slightly in the 20 countries that use the euro currency but remains higher than economists expected.

AP Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber and AP Business Writers Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed.

