Storms flood the Ozarks and strand drivers in Toronto. New York community is devastated by tornado

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Another wave of severe storms pummeled a wide swath of the United States and Canada, leading to flash floods and water rescues Wednesday in the Ozark Mountains, dropping a tornado that ravaged a community in upstate New York and stranding drivers in high water around Toronto.

The relentless series of storms has caused deaths or damage from the Plains to New England this week. Hundreds of thousands of people have lost power and air conditioning during days of sweltering heat.

As much as 11 inches (nearly 28 centimeters) of rain fell overnight into Wednesday on parts of the Ozarks in Arkansas and Missouri, the National Weather Service said.

Buses and ambulances evacuated 86 people from a nursing home in Yellville, Arkansas, where water rose to about 4 feet (1.2 meters) during flash flooding, Marion County Sheriff Gregg Alexander said. A section of a bridge washed out and a historic courthouse flooded.

Cities across upstate New York were cleaning up after a storm swept through Tuesday with high winds and spectacular lightning and flying debris that killed one person.

Fallen trees are scattered following after a storm that hit Tanglewood Estates in Keene, N.H.,on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kristopher Radder

In the small city of Rome, New York, a confirmed tornado ripped off roofs, tipped over vehicles and turned several buildings into piles of rubble.

Steeples crumbled and roofs were torn apart at First Presbyterian Church and the St. Mary’s Church, both built in the 1800s. Copper sheets from the roof of First Presbyterian were found wrapped around utility poles a quarter mile away.

“These are beautiful old churches. It breaks my heart,” Rome resident Barb Mulvey said on Facebook.

The winds were fierce enough to move a multi-ton tourist attraction, a B-52 bomber displayed at Griffiss Business and Technology Park. A mural of a Revolutionary War figure on horseback — a Rome landmark — was destroyed, along with the building on which it was painted. All that remained was an image of a horse hoof.

Speaking outside St. Mary’s, Gov. Kathy Hochul said it was “miraculous” no one was killed in the city of 31,000. She toured the downtown Wednesday and said 22 buildings were damaged or destroyed. She described seeing trees “collapsed like toothpicks” and told of mobile homes tipped over with people inside. The governor marveled at narrow escapes, including two children in a medical waiting room who emerged unscathed, though the building was partially “obliterated.”

Bruce Gendron, regional vice president for Grand Healthcare, which operates two nursing homes in Rome, said the tornado cut a path between the two facilities, sparing them of the most severe damage but pelting the buildings with powerful winds and heavy rains that knocked out their power.

He said he was at one of the nursing homes when the storm hit, with winds becoming so strong that staffers were forced to move residents away from the windows in case trees came topping down into the building.

“Fortunately, we were very lucky,” Gendron said. “Our buildings were not damaged — we just lost power.”

The nursing homes had backup generators that kicked on, keeping most systems intact, but they brought in refrigeration trucks to keep food cool. Power was restored to the facilities Wednesday afternoon, he said.

“To our residents of Rome: Do not be discouraged. This community is resilient and we will build back,” Mayor Jeff Lanigan said.

Storm debris hit and killed an 82-year-old man who was outdoors about 30 miles (48 kilometers) away in Canastota, village administrator Jeremy Ryan said. Hochul said three homes collapsed and 30 structures were also damaged in the community.

A thousand miles (1,600 kilometers) away in Flippin, Arkansas, people went door to door to get as many as 40 residents to flee dangerous conditions before floodwaters began to recede. At least 30 residents were evacuated from an apartment complex in Greenbrier, 34 miles (55 kilometers) north of Little Rock, state emergency managers said.

“We’re not griping, because we absolutely needed the rain, but it will take a little while for us to drain out and clean the roadways back up,” the sheriff said.

Bill Scruggs and his crew from Wild Bill’s Outfitter, based south of Yellville, scrambled to save their canoes and kayaks from a sandbar in the Buffalo National River as waters quickly rose before dawn Wednesday.

Nearly 5 inches of rain fell overnight on the tourist hub of Branson, Missouri. Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels said several campgrounds were evacuated and people had to be rescued from a flooded mobile home park in nearby Hollister.

Trees fell on houses and cars Tuesday in Keene, New Hampshire, forcing some residents to evacuate. Around Toronto, flooding temporarily closed several major roads and left drivers stranded. Authorities said they rescued at least 14 people from flooding on the highway.

More than 150,000 homes and businesses lacked power Wednesday afternoon in northeastern U.S. states, according to PowerOutage.us. The East Coast from Maine to the Carolinas was warned of weather that could feel hotter than 100 degrees (37.8 Celsius) in some places.

A storm helped bring under control a forest fire burning at a military bombing range in New Jersey as it dropped half an inch of rain, the state forest fire service said.

This week’s severe weather struck the Chicago area especially hard. The weather service said it so far has confirmed at least 18 tornadoes in northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana: six on Sunday and 12 during a frightening stretch Monday night.

The larger bunch emerged from a derecho, long-lasting windstorms that began in Iowa and rolled east for hours, senior meteorologist Brett Borchardt explained.

“It’s not unprecedented but it’s very unusual. When we have a line of storms like that they’re prolific tornado producers,” he said.

Across the U.S., the storms have led to at least five deaths, including the one in New York. Flooding killed an 88-year-old couple who were in their car near Elsah, Illinois, on Tuesday and a 76-year-old passenger in a pickup in Rockford, Illinois, on Sunday. A fallen tree killed a 44-year-old woman in Cedar Lake, Indiana, on Monday.

___

White reported from Detroit. Associated Press writers Karen Matthews in New York City, Anthony Izaguirre in Albany, New York, and Nick Perry in Boston contributed to this report.

