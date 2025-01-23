Suburban Seattle officer gets over 16 years in prison for fatally shooting a homeless man

A suburban Seattle police officer was sentenced Thursday to over 16 years in prison for the 2019 shooting death of a homeless man he was trying to arrest for disorderly conduct, marking the first conviction under a Washington state law that made it easier to prosecute officers for on-duty killings.

A jury found Auburn police Officer Jeffrey Nelson guilty last June 27 of second-degree murder and first-degree assault in the fatal shooting of Jesse Sarey.

In court Thursday, King County Superior Court Judge Nicole Gaines Phelps also sentenced Nelson to 6.5 years on the assault charge, but ordered the sentences to be served concurrently.

Prosecutors had said at trial in June that Nelson punched Sarey several times before shooting him in the abdomen. About three seconds later, Nelson shot Sarey in the forehead. Nelson had claimed Sarey tried to grab his gun and a knife, so he shot him in self-defense, but video showed Sarey was on his back with his head positioned away from Nelson after the first shot.

Prosecutors had asked the judge to sentence Nelson at the top end of the standard range for each count: 18 years in prison for the murder charge and 10 years for the assault, and run them concurrently.

FILE - Auburn Police Officer Jeffrey Nelson is taken into custody after two guilty verdicts, of second-degree murder and first-degree assault for shooting Jesse Sarey twice while trying to arrest him for disorderly conduct, were handed down by the jury at the King County Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent, Wash., Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Kevin Clark/The Seattle Times via AP, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kevin Clark

“Doing so will reflect Nelson’s long history of violence towards the less powerful, the egregious nature of his conduct, his dishonesty, and the great damage he has caused in our community,” King County Special Prosecutor Patty Eakes said in a sentencing memo.

King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion issued a statement after sentencing that Nelson’s actions “were not above the law.”

“The sentence reflects the very serious nature of Jeffrey Nelson’s crimes,” the statement added, noting it was the first time an officer has been tried, convicted and sentenced in Washington state under the law that made it easier to prosecutor officers for killings while on duty.

Nelson’s lawyers urged the judge to sentence him to the lowest possible range – six and a half years — arguing he served his community, was a valued member of his team “and on countless occasions, placed the lives of strangers above his own.”

“Officer Nelson chose a career in law enforcement because he was driven by his sense of duty to others,” lawyer Kristen Murray said in their sentencing memo. “He wanted to serve his community and did so for years, working to help people every day. That’s all gone now.”

The case was the second to go to trial since Washington voters in 2018 removed a standard that required prosecutors to prove an officer acted with malice — a standard no other state had. Now they must show the level of force was unreasonable or unnecessary. In December, jurors acquitted three Tacoma police officers in the 2020 death of Manuel Ellis.

Eakes had told the jury in her closing argument last June that Sarey died because Nelson chose to disregard his training. The shooting was “unnecessary, unreasonable and unjustified,” she said.

Sarey was the third person Nelson has killed in his law enforcement career. Jurors did not hear evidence about Nelson’s prior uses of deadly force.

Nelson killed Isaiah Obet in 2017. Obet was acting erratically and Nelson ordered his police dog to attack. He shot Obet in the torso and Obet fell to the ground. Nelson fired again, fatally shooting Obet in the head. Police said the officer’s life was in danger because Obet was high on drugs and had a knife. The city reached a settlement of $1.25 million with Obet’s family.

In 2011, Nelson fatally shot Brian Scaman, a Vietnam War veteran with mental issues and a history of felonies, after pulling Scaman’s vehicle over for a burned-out headlight. Scaman got out of his car with a knife and refused to drop it; Nelson shot him in the head. An inquest jury cleared Nelson of wrongdoing.

The City of Auburn settled a civil rights claim by Sarey’s family for $4 million and has paid nearly $2 million more to settle other litigation over Nelson’s actions as a police officer. Nelson remains on unpaid leave with the Auburn force.

