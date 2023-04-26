Sudan military: Former ruler al-Bashir in military hospital

By The Associated Press
FILE - In this image taken from video, Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir speaks at the Presidential Palace, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Khartoum, Sudan. An attack on the prison holding Omar al-Bashir has raised questions about his whereabouts as the country's two top generals battle for power. The military says he is being held in a secure location, while the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces allege that he has been released. Al-Bashir, who ruled Sudan for three decades despite wars and sanctions, was overthrown during a popular uprising in 2019. (AP Photo/Mohamed Abuamrain, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mohamed Abuamrain]

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan’s military said Wednesday that former autocratic ruler Omar al-Bashir was being held in a military-run hospital, giving its first official statement on his location since violence in the capital Khartoum raised questions over his whereabouts.

The military says al-Bashir, former Defense Minister Abdel-Rahim Muhammad Hussein and other former officials had been moved to the military-run Aliyaa hospital before clashes broke out across the country on April. 15.

Al-Bashir was ousted in 2019 amid a popular uprising. Both al-Bashir and Hussien are wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes related to Darfur conflict.

