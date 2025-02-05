Suspect being sought in shooting at cosmetics warehouse in Ohio worked at the facility, police say

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Police searched for a male suspect Wednesday in a workplace shooting that left one co-worker dead and five others wounded at an Ohio cosmetics warehouse.

There were no reports of any kind of confrontation or dispute that would have prompted Tuesday night’s shooting, New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones told reporters at a news conference.

The suspect had been at work “for some time” before the shooting, which happened about 10:30 p.m., Jones said. Police have been checking addresses associated with the suspect, he said.

All of the victims also worked at the facility, Jones said. Five of them were taken to hospitals for treatment, Jones said. He said he could not release their conditions. The sixth victim died in the building.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, he said.

The shooting happened at the warehouse for a company that makes products including cosmetics and toiletries. Jones said Wednesday morning that investigators did not have a motive for the shooting.

A message seeking comment was sent to the company Wednesday morning.

Jones earlier described the shooting as a “targeted type of attack” and he reiterated Wednesday that police do not believe the suspect poses a general threat to the public.

About 150 people were evacuated to a neighboring building, Jones said.

New Albany Mayor Sloan Spalding said at the news conference that multiple agencies are working to find and apprehend the suspect.

“Our community is heartbroken,” Spalding said.

