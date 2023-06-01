Technical issues cause delays for Spirit, Air Canada

Spirit Airlines and Air Canada are dealing with technical issues on Thursday that have delayed some of the airlines’ flights.

Spirit said in its initial tweet that the technical issue they were dealing with impacted their website, app and airport kiosks. A tweet around noon EDT said that the network issue between third party services had been resolved.

Nearly 50% of Spirit’s flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.

“We apologize for any delays and inconvenience, and we’re now working our way back to normal operations,” the Miramar, Florida-based budget airline said.

Spirit recommended travelers check the status of their flights and arrive early to the airport, cautioning that it expected lines to be longer than usual.

Air Canada tweeted midday Thursday that it was experiencing an IT issue that was causing flight delays. The Montreal airline recommended customers check their flight status on its website before heading to the airport.

FlightAware showed that more than 30% of Air Canada’s flights were delayed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.