Teen bystander is fatally shot during a fight near a New York City school

NEW YORK (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet near a Bronx high school and a 14-year-old boy was being sought in connection with her death, police said.

The girl was shot in the head Monday after a fight broke out among a group of youths. Someone passed a gun to a boy who had been punched and he fired into the crowd, according to New York City police.

“When the shots were fired, our victim, who we believe to be an unintended target, is struck and she immediately falls to the ground with a gunshot wound to the head as the other children run away for their lives,” police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters at the scene.

Evette Jeffrey was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said they were looking for a 14-year-old person of interest.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said the girl’s mother is inconsolable.

“She got the worst phone call that no parent should ever get — ever — that her child was shot,” Gibson said.

