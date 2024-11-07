Ten of thousands left without power as winter storm rolls over New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in New Mexico were without power Thursday as the first major winter storm of the season rolled across the northern two-thirds of the state, bringing with it snow and fierce winds that forced schools and government offices to close.

Dozens of crews with Public Service Co. of New Mexico were mobilized to address widespread outages that had been reported overnight and in the early morning hours from Albuquerque to Santa Fe and beyond. The utility urged residents to be patient.

“We know any time without power is frustrating,” the company said in messages to customers.

Some school districts that initially considered holding virtual lessons ended up canceling class because of power outages. Other schools in Santa Fe and Los Alamos opted for a snow day, citing the significant amount that had fallen overnight and what was expected over the next day.

Plows were busy trying to keep major highways clear, but state police announced midday that Interstate 25 just south of the Colorado border was closed in both directions.

Heavy snow weighs down tree branches along a state highway near Pojoaque, New Mexico, on Thursday morning, Nov. 7, 2024. (Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Dahlseid

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque issued a blizzard warning for parts of the state and reported that more than 100 vehicles were stranded on highways in the state’s northeast corner. Forecasters warned of “very dangerous driving conditions” that were made worse by low visibility because of blowing snow.

Tonja Goode Ross said she would be staying home and enjoying a cup of hot chocolate instead of trying to brave what was the “first real snow” of the season for Corona. This rural part of central New Mexico was turned into a winter wonderland, its pastures covered by a thick blanket of snow and its tree branches bowing from the weight of fresh powder.

Almost a foot (30.48 centimeters) of snow had fallen by early morning and another 2.5 inches (6.35 centimeters) fell within a 2-hour period.

“Moisture is always a blessing here — no matter the form it comes in,” she said.

The weather service in Albuquerque warned that the storm could bring historic amounts of snow through Friday. More than 3 feet (91.44 centimeters) were expected for Las Vegas and other parts of northern New Mexico. Snow drifts could top 6 feet (1.83 meter), making some travel impossible — potentially for days, forecasters said.

