Texas deputy wounded, suspect held in shooting outside Houston courthouse, authorities say

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas deputy was wounded in a shooting outside a family courthouse on Monday and a suspect was in custody after also being shot, authorities said.

Harris County Constable Alan Rosen said in a post on X that his agency’s deputy had been taken to a hospital, where she was in stable condition. The unidentified suspect was also in stable condition, authorities said.

It happened outside the Family Law Center in downtown Houston, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a post on X.

Officers surrounded the area, which also includes the criminal and civil courthouses and the Harris County jury plaza where potential jurors report for jury duty.

