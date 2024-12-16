The Latest: 3 dead in a shooting at a private Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin

Three people are dead and others are injured after a shooting Monday at a private Christian school in Wisconsin, including a child who caused the attack, authorities said.

Police say a youth opened fire at a private Christian school Monday morning in Madison, Wisconsin, killing two people in the final week before Christmas break. Police say the shooter also died.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes didn’t initially release many details about the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School that is the country’s 35th mass killing this year.

No details on the victims were immediately available. Abundant Life Christian School is nondenominational and has about 390 students, from kindergarten through high school, according to its website.

Here is the Latest:

Madison Police now say 3 dead, not 5, in shooting at a

private, Christian school in Wisconsin

Police have updated the death toll for the shooting.

Police often caution when disclosing the number of victims after a mass shooting that the information is preliminary and could change. That is not uncommon, especially as investigators gather additional information and details about injuries.

Gov. Tony Evers has been briefed on the situation

“We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement.

Police have blocked roads around Abundant Life Christian School

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have responded to the scene to assist local law enforcement.

