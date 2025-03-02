The Latest: Britain hosts a summit of European leaders to shore up support for Zelenskyy

Britain hosted a summit of European leaders on Sunday to shore up support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after an astonishing Oval Office blowout with President Donald Trump that left many uncertain where the once staunch allies stood.

The London meeting took on greater importance in defending the war-torn ally and boosting the continent’s defenses.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who welcomed the leaders of more than a dozen countries and other officials, embraced Zelenskyy on his arrival in London, saying he is determined to find an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Starmer announced Sunday that Britain, France and Ukraine have agreed to work on a ceasefire plan to present to the United States — a plan that emerged, he said, in talks among the countries’ leaders following the White House spat.

Here’s the latest:

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer greets Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as she arrives for a meeting at 10 Downing Street in London Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Augstein

UK pledges export financing for air defense for Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer says the U.K. will use 1.6 billion pounds ($2 billion) in export financing to supply 5,000 air defense missiles for Ukraine.

Starmer wrapped up a security summit in London with other European leaders by saying Europe had to do the heavy lifting in defending itself.

The meeting comes two days after U.S. support for Ukraine appeared in greater jeopardy after President Donald Trump lashed out at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said he wasn’t grateful enough for U.S. support.

Poland’s leader says Europe ‘has woken up’

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk says “Europe has woken up.”

Tusk attended the summit on Ukraine defense and security in London. After it ended, he wrote on the social media platform X in Polish that the European Union, Britain, Norway and Turkey now “all speak with one voice about aiding Ukraine, the need for close transatlantic cooperation, and strengthening the eastern border.”

Von der Leyen will present a report on rearming Europe

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says she will present next week a plan to “rearm Europe” to bolster the bloc’s security.

Speaking at the end of the summit on Ukraine defense and security in London, the head of the EU’s executive branch said she will unveil the plan to heads of state and government during an EU summit in Brussels.

“We all have understood that after a long time of under investment it is now of utmost importance to step up the defense investment for a prolonged period of time. It’s for the security of the European Union,” she said.

Von der Leyen added that the plan could for instance help develop advanced air shields.

As for the future of war-torn Ukraine, von der Leyen said “security guarantees are of utmost importance. We have to put Ukraine in a position of strength, so that it has the means to fortify itself and to protect itself,” she said. “It’s basically turning Ukraine into a steel porcupine that is indigestible for potential invaders.”

London summit wraps up

A European security summit focused on finding an end to the war in Ukraine has wrapped up.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, emerged from the meeting and told some reporters that Europe needs a surge in defense spending and must restock its arms, Sky News reported.

Von der Leyen says they want the U.S. to see they are prepared to defend democracy.

The meeting hosted by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer included more than 19 leaders, mostly from across Europe, but also included Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, NATO’s Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Ukraine supporters rally outside 10 Downing Street

A crowd of thousands rallied in support of Ukraine outside the British prime minister’s residence.

A woman wrapped in the Ukrainian flag said they were grateful for the unwavering support of the U.K. and other countries.

The demonstration occurred as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was meeting nearby in London with other European leaders focused on ending the war.

A day earlier, Zelenskyy had arrived to meet Downing at 10 Downing Street and was greeted with loud cheers.

The speaker who was not named called for a deal that punishes Russian aggression and secures Ukraine’s freedom and democracy.

Ukraine protests after IAEA team entered via Russian-occupied territory

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry condemned the violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity after it said a number of employees from the International Atomic Energy Agency entered the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant from the Russian-occupied territory.

According to the Russia-installed head of the plant who wrote on Telegram on Saturday, it was the first time the IAEA team had entered from the Moscow-held territory.

In a statement, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said the violation was the “result of Russian blackmail.”

“Russia purposefully creates artificial obstacles to the activities of international organizations in Ukraine, forcing them to violate Ukrainian legislation, bilateral agreements with Ukraine, and also to disregard resolutions of the U.N. General Assembly,” the statement said.

Zelenskyy says had a good meeting with Meloni

Ahead of the a summit of European leaders in London on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy said he had a “productive meeting” with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to “develop a joint action plan for ending the war with a just and lasting peace.”

Writing on X, Zelenskyy said it was “important to maintain unity around Ukraine” and to strengthen Ukraine’s position “in cooperation with our allies — the countries of Europe and the United States.”

Rubio says Putin must be brought to the table

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says peace can only come to Ukraine if Putin is involved in the negotiations, and that right now, Trump “is the only person on earth who has any chance whatsoever of bring him to a table to see what it is he would be willing to end the war on.”

Rubio, speaking of the Russians, tells ABC’s “This Week” that “maybe their claims are what they want. Their demands will be unreasonable. We don’t know. But we have to bring them to the table.”

He added: “Maybe they don’t want a deal, either. We don’t know. But we haven’t talked to them in three years. But maybe they do.”

America’s top diplomat says the goal is to figure out is there a way to get the Kremlin off it war-footing.

“What are the Russians’ demands? Under what conditions would the Russians be willing to stop this war?”

Having security guarantees “is all contingent upon there being a peace. Everybody is saying security guarantees to secure the peace. You first have to have a peace. We don’t even know if the peace is possible.”

Ukrainian soldiers speak to AP about the blowup between Trump and Zelenskyy

Ukrainian soldiers spoke to The Associated Press about their thoughts on the row in the Oval Office between Trump and Zelenskyy.

Speaking from a wooden barracks in an undisclosed location in Ukraine, a soldier identified only as “DSHB” said fighting back against Russia’s invasion without U.S. support will be “not just hard, but very hard.”

“From their (Americans’) point of view, maybe it’s right. But we definitely know that the United States has been a guarantor of security and now that they are backing down, it’s not entirely clear to people how that can happen,” he said.

A cat sitting on his lap, another soldier identified as “Student” said he thought Europe would regret not stepping up to help Ukraine.

“I believe they need to make compromises on both sides, because this is just as important for them as it is for us. So, if this aggression in Ukraine isn’t stopped, the aggressor will already move towards the borders of Europe,” he said. “And there, I think, Europe will regret not helping us.”

Ukrainian defense minister says UK ready to increase assistance

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said after talks with his British counterpart in London that the U.K. is ready to increase military assistance to Ukraine and more actively involve European partners.

The two officials also discussed funding weapons purchases through proceeds from Russia’s confiscated assets and the UK.’s role in the Ramstein group, which includes Ukraine’s NATO and EU allies, Umerov wrote on Facebook.

US national security adviser: Ending the war will require concessions on both sides

White House national security adviser Mike Waltz says ending the war will require “Russian concessions on security guarantees” as well as territorial concessions by Ukraine.

Waltz says “this will be clearly some type of territorial concession for security guarantees going forward,” but he’s not providing any more details about what the Russians would have to do.

During an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union,” Waltz said: “This needs to be European-led security guarantees going forward. Part of that is Europe’s contribution to its own defense so it has the capability to do so.’’

As for the United States, he said, “What type of support we provide or not is to be negotiated.”

Waltz says the U.S. is looking for a Ukrainian leader who can deal with Washington, “eventually deal with the Russians” and end the war.

“And if it becomes apparent that President Zelenskyy’s either personal motivations or political motivations are divergent from ending the fighting in his country, then I think we have a real issue on our hands.”

Starmer tells European leaders they need to step up to a ‘once in a generation moment’

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer told European leaders on Sunday that they need to step up to a “once in a generation moment” for the security of Europe.

Starmer told the London summit that getting a good outcome for Ukraine was “vital to the security of every nation here and many others too.”

He was flanked by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Meloni reassures Zelenskyy of Italy’s support

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the London meeting on Sunday, reaffirming Italy’s support for Ukraine.

Her office said she expressed support, together with European and Western partners and the United States, “to build a just and lasting peace, which ensures a future of sovereignty, security and freedom for Ukraine.” It was in line with Italy’s position through the war while keeping the U.S. in the picture.

Meloni spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump by phone on the eve on the meeting, but her office did not reveal the contents of the call.

Meloni, who as head of a far-right party is a natural ally of the Trump administration, has found herself in difficult waters as he yanks support for Ukraine.

3 Baltic leaders were not invited to the summit

The leaders of the three Baltic states have not publicly criticized the decision not to include them in London’s meeting.

But one Lithuanian official says it is a disappointment. Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have in the past seen major powers make decisions over their heads. After World War II they were forced against their will into the Soviet Union.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said in public remarks to reporters that he was not upset.

But one of his advisers, Asta Skaisgirytė, told Lithuanian radio on Sunday that the president “made it very clear that we are unhappy that we were not invited to London.”

Zelenskyy has arrived at a London summit of European leaders to discuss the war in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at a London summit of European leaders to discuss the war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy’s presence comes two days after talks broke down in dramatic fashion at the White House with U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump blasted Zelenskyy for not being grateful enough for U.S. support.

Zelenskyy arrived after several of his peers, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, NATO’s Secretary-General Mark Rutte were also present.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer gave Zelenskyy a hug at the entrance to Lancaster House before the meeting.

Starmer said Britain, France and Ukraine have agreed to work on a ceasefire plan they can present to the United States.

US House speaker raises prospect of a change in Ukrainian leadership

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson is raising the prospect that Zelenskyy may need to leave office if a peace deal is to be reached.

“Something has to change. Either he needs to come to his senses and come back to the table in gratitude or someone else needs to lead the country to do that,” the Louisiana Republican tells NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Johnson says “it’s up to the Ukrainians to figure that out.” He adds that under President Donald Trump, the United States is “reasserting peace through strength.’’

The idea of Zelenskyy stepping aside had come up Friday after the Oval Office meeting. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told reporters outside the White House that Zelenskyy “either needs to resign or send somebody over that we can do business with, or he needs to change.”

European leaders arrive for the summit

Leaders from around Europe are arriving at a summit in London to discuss the war in Ukraine and beefing up defenses across the continent.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and NATO’s new Secretary General Mark Rutte were among the first to arrive at Lancaster House in central London. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron with a hug at the entrance to the 19th-century mansion near Buckingham Palace. The entrance was flanked with purple banners with the name of the summit: “Securing our Future.”

Starmer said in advance that Britain, France and Ukraine have agreed to work on a ceasefire plan to present to the United States.

The summit will also include leaders from Germany, Denmark, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Canada, Finland, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Romania. The Turkish foreign minister, and the presidents of the European Commission and European Council will also attend.

Starmer briefs Baltic leaders about Ukraine peace efforts

Keir Starmer’s office said he has updated the leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania about his efforts to bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

Starmer held a joint call with Estonian President Alar Karis, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa of Latvia and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda in advance of a summit he’s hosting of other European leaders to discuss the war.

“The Prime Minister updated them on his discussions with the leaders of Ukraine, France and the United States in recent days — and underlined his focus on securing a lasting peace in Ukraine that ensures their future sovereignty, backed up by strong security guarantees,” his office said.

Starmer’s office says they agreed Europe must unite and “drive forward urgent action that will secure the best outcome, which will be vital for Europe’s future security.

The Baltic nations are partners with the U.K. in a Joint Expeditionary Force, which can be deployed to support NATO.

Meloni says West must stay united in support of Ukraine

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni told British Prime Minister Keir Starmer that the West must remain united in support of Ukraine.

Meloni says she is in London at a “precious moment” for a summit Sunday with the goal of achieving a lasting peace for Ukraine. “I think it is very, very important that we avoid the risk that the West divides,” Meloni said. “On this the U.K. and Italy can play an important role in bridge-building.”

Starmer told Meloni that they have a similar mindset on their approach over the conflict. Both leaders said they spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday, a day after his talks collapsed in extraordinary fashion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Meloni is a strong supporter of Ukraine and has a bond with Trump. She was the only European leader to attend his inauguration.

Russian drone attacks and Ukrainian shelling kill 2 people on each side of the front line, officials say

A Russian drone attack Sunday on the Ukrainian city of Kherson killed one person and wounded six, according to the city’s military administration chief, Roman Mrochko.

Also in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, which was mostly occupied by Russia early in the war but later partially retaken by Ukrainian forces, a man was killed in another drone attack some 57 kilometers (35 miles) away in a village on the right bank of the Dnieper River, regional head Oleksandr Prokudin said Sunday.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the Dnieper River, Moscow-appointed officials in the Russian-occupied part of the Kherson region said Sunday that two people died in Ukrainian shelling.

Moscow sent 79 drones into Ukraine overnight into Sunday, Ukrainian officials said. According to Ukraine’s Air Force, 63 drones were destroyed during the overnight attacks. A further 16 simulator drones were “lost,” likely having been electronically jammed.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Sunday morning that 62 Ukrainian drones had been shot down over Russia over the previous 24 hours.

Norway vows to keep supplying US Navy vessels following reports that one company is ceasing them

Norway’s defense minister says the country will continue to support U.S. Navy vessels in Norway, after reports surfaced that a private Norwegian company refuses to supply U.S. ships to protest the new U.S. policy toward Ukraine.

Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik said in a statement on Sunday such claims are “not in line with the Norwegian government’s policy. I can confirm that all requested support has been provided.”

“The U.S. and Norway maintain a close and strong defense cooperation,” he added. “American forces will continue to receive the supply and support they require from Norway.”

Reports spread online that fuel company company, Haltbakk Bunkers, announced on social media that it would stop supplying fuel to U.S. forces in Norway and American ships docking in Norwegian ports.

The post has since disappeared. But company CEO Gunnar Gran told the Norwegian state broadcaster NRK that it was true. “We follow our moral compass,” he said.

Czech prime minister hopes the relationship between Trump and Zelenskyy can be repaired

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala says that only “military support for Ukraine” can lead to a just peace and that it’s the only way forward to resolve Russia’s war on Kyiv.

The diverging views that Europe and the U.S. have on Ukraine should be “a wake up call for us,” he said. Fiala spoke before leaving for London on Sunday to take part in a summit of European leaders seeking to offer support for Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the wake of the White House spat.

Fiala added that he hopes Donald Trump and Zelenskyy can repair their ties in the wake of the Oval Office blowout.

“None of us is happy about the conclusion of Friday’s talks” between Trump and Zelenskyy, he added.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.