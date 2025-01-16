The Latest: Burgum, Zeldin and more appear for confirmation hearings, Bondi returns for day 2

Senate hearings are scheduled this week for several of Trump’s picks for the Cabinet. While many are rapidly gaining support for their confirmation, the remaining still have to go before the committees overseeing the agencies Trump wants them to run.

Here’s the latest:

Confirmation hearing begins for Scott Bessent, Trump’s pick for treasury secretary

Bessent is joined by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Before the hearing began, Bessent walked around the room shaking hands with senators before being seated.

Confirmation hearing begins for Lee Zeldin, Trump’s pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency

Lee Zeldin, a close and longtime ally of President-elect Donald Trump, has promised to dismantle “left wing” environmental regulations as the next leader of the EPA.

His confirmation hearing is getting started and he’ll likely face questions about Trump’s rejection of climate science and how the agency can adhere to its mission to protect human health and the environment if Zeldin’s focus is on economic growth and dismantling regulations.

Today’s confirmation hearing schedule

10 a.m.: Doug Burgum, Interior Department The former governor of North Dakota and businessman appears before members of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, who will consider his nomination as interior secretary, the chief steward of U.S. public lands. Burgum, who endorsed Trump after ending his own 2024 presidential bid and campaigned for Trump, has also been tapped to lead the National Energy Council. Trump has said the council will seek to establish U.S. “energy dominance” around the world.

10 a.m.: Scott Turner, Housing and Urban Development Department The former NFL player who ran the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council in Trump’s first term appears at a hearing before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee. Turner is a professional mentor, pastor and former Texas House member. HUD is charged with addressing the nation’s housing needs and fair housing laws, and oversees housing for the poorest Americans.

10 a.m.: Lee Zeldin, Environmental Protection Agency The former New York congressman appears before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. The agency is tasked with matters pertaining to environmental protection, conducting assessments, research, education and maintaining and enforcing national standards.

10:15 a.m.: Pam Bondi, Day 2 before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

10:30 a.m.: Scott Bessent, Treasury Department The billionaire money manager from South Carolina takes questions from members of the Senate Finance Committee. Bessent would be the first openly LGBTQ+ Senate-confirmed Cabinet member in a Republican administration. The treasury chief helps formulate financial, economic, and tax policy, and manage the public debt.

