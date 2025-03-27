The Latest: Canada PM calls Trump tariffs a ‘direct attack;’ Trump downplays Signal exposure

The United Auto Workers leader is praising President Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs on vehicles and parts. Prime Minister Mark Carney says it’s a ‘direct attack’ on Canada, but he’ll need details before taking retaliatory measures.

The Associated Press is returning to a Washington courtroom to ask a judge to restore its full access to presidential events.

And the president plans to sign more executive orders in Thursday’s latest news about politics and the Trump administration.

White House spotlights UAW cheering Trump’s auto tariffs

The Trump administration is eagerly noting that United Auto Workers union president Shawn Fain, who endorsed the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, is welcoming Trump’s 25% auto tariff.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday that Fain “wasn’t the greatest fan” of Trump, but still has “applauded the president for this move.”

Fain on Wednesday said of Trump’s tariffs announcement, “Ending the race to the bottom in the auto industry starts with fixing our broken trade deals, and the Trump administration has made history with today’s actions.”

Attorney General seems disinclined to investigate top Trump administration officials over Signal chat exposure

When asked at an unrelated news conference what the Justice Department plans to do about top national security officials using a messaging app to discuss details of a planned military attack, Pam Bondi declined to comment and deflected.

She also insisted that none of the information shared on Signal was classified, even though officials have provided no evidence that that’s the case.

Espionage Act statutes require the safe handling of closely held national defense information even if it’s not marked classified.

Bondi, who has pledged not to play politics with the department, quickly pivoted to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Joe Biden, who were investigated for allegations that they mishandled classified information but were not charged. Both Democrats were subject to extensive criminal investigations and the FBI and Justice Department have long track records of such inquiries.

The US Health and Human Services agency says it will eliminate 10,000 jobs

Thursday’s announcement by the agency responsible for monitoring infectious diseases, inspecting foods and hospitals and overseeing health insurance programs for nearly half the country says its workforce will shrink from 82,000 to 62,000 positions.

The cuts include layoffs, early retirements and voluntary separations, encouraged through buyout offers and will mostly affect the public health agencies:

1. the Food and Drug Administration, responsible for setting standards for Americans’ foods and medications, will shed 3,500 workers 2. the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which tracks infectious disease outbreaks, will cut 2,400 positions. 3. the National Institutes for Health, the world’s leading public health research agency, will lose 1,200 people. 4. the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which oversees health coverage for older and poor Americans, will shed 300 jobs.

Vaccines group Gavi says US has not confirmed it will end funding

The global vaccines group that helps immunize more than half the world’s children against infectious diseases could lose more than $1 billion in pledged U.S. funding, according to a USAID spreadsheet that leaked this week.

But the Gavi alliance ’s chief executive said Thursday that the U.S government hasn’t confirmed the proposed cuts.

Dr. Sania Nishtar said Gavi is “engaging with the White House and Congress,” to secure the funding.

The 281-page spreadsheet detailing plans to terminate 5,341 awards to dozens of groups was first reported on by The New York Times.

Gavi says it has averted nearly 19 million deaths by helping to vaccinate more than 1 billion children in 78 poorer countries against diseases including measles, Ebola and malaria.

Europe lashes out over Trump auto tariffs and the economic threat to both continents

European automakers, already struggling with tepid economic growth at home and rising competition from China, on Thursday decried the U.S. import tax on cars as a heavy burden that will punish consumers and companies alike on both sides of the Atlantic.

The new 25% import tax announced by Trump “will hurt global automakers and US manufacturing at the same time,” the European Automobile Manufacturers’ association said in a statement.

The head of Germany’s auto industry association, VDA, said the tariffs would weigh on car makers and every company in the deeply interwoven global supply chain “with negative consequences above all for consumers, including in North America.”

“The consequences will cost growth and prosperity on all sides,” Hildegard Müller said in a statement.

The stakes are enormous for BMW, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Stellantis and their vast network of suppliers, as well as the entire European economy.

Defense secretary minimizes Signal chat exposure

There are no signs that the Signal chat controversy will fade soon for Trump, who has said he stands by his national security team and has assailed the credibility of the reporter who broke the story.

Pete Hegseth told reporters in Hawaii he had not texted “war plans” or “attack plans” in the Signal group, pointing out he had called his post a “team update.”

“My job, as it said atop of that (post), everybody’s seen it now – ‘TEAM UPDATE’ – is to provide updates in real time, general updates in real time, keep people informed,” he said before boarding a plane for Guam without taking follow-up questions. “That’s what I did. That’s my job.”

Trump furious that judge whose impeachment he’s called for assigned Signal lawsuit

The president showed his fury on social media early Thursday, declaring it “disgraceful” that U.S. District Judge James Boasberg has been assigned another hot button case involving the Trump administration.

Cases are randomly assigned to the 20 judges in the Washington court.

Boasberg was assigned on Wednesday to preside over a lawsuit filed by the group American Oversight against several Trump administration officials and the National Archives and Records Administration. It alleges they violated federal recordkeeping laws when they used a Signal chat group to discuss military strikes against Houthi militants in Yemen.

Boasberg’s assignment to the Signal lawsuit came just two days after the Trump administration, in the Venezuela deportation case, invoked the “state secrets” privilege to refuse to share details with the judge about the timing of deportation flights to El Salvador.

“There is no way for a Republican, especially a TRUMP REPUBLICAN, to win before him,” Trump said. He added that Boasberg is “Highly Conflicted.” Trump and his allies have called for impeaching Boasberg.

US cities located in states won by Trump would be most hurt by Canadian tariffs, an analysis finds

The U.S. cities most vulnerable to a trade war with Canada turn out to largely be in the states that helped return Donald Trump to the White House — a sign of the possible political risk he’s taking with his tariff plans.

A new analysis released Thursday by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce detailed the areas most dependent on exports to Canada, with San Antonio and Detroit topping the list of 41 U.S. metro areas. The findings show that the United States’ 25% tariffs on Canada and Canada’s retaliations could inflict meaningful damage in key states for U.S. politics.

The analysis was conducted before Trump announced Wednesday that he was placing additional 25% tariffs on imported autos and parts starting on April 3.

Trump has begun another trade war. Here’s a timeline of how we got here

Long-threatened tariffs from Trump have plunged the country into a global trade war — all while on-again, off-again new levies continue to escalate uncertainty.

Trump is no stranger to tariffs. He launched a trade war during his first term, taking particular aim at China by putting taxes on most of its goods. Beijing responded with its own retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products ranging from fruit to automotive imports. Trump also used the threat of more tariffs to force Canada and Mexico to renegotiate a North American trade pact, called the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, in 2020.

Fast-forward to today and economists stress there could be greater consequences on businesses and economies worldwide under Trump’s more sweeping tariffs this time around — and that higher prices will likely leave consumers footing the bill. There’s also been a sense of whiplash from Trump’s back-and-forth tariff threats and responding retaliation, including some recently-postponed taxes on goods from America’s largest trading partners.

Canadian prime minister says Trump’s auto tariffs are a ‘direct attack’ on his country

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney says he needs to see the details of Trump’s executive order before taking retaliatory measures. He called it unjustified and said he will leave the election campaign to go to Ottawa on Thursday to chair his special Cabinet committee on U.S. relations.

Carney earlier announced a CA$2 billion ($1.4 billion) “strategic response fund” that will protect Canadian auto jobs affected by Trump’s tariffs.

Autos are Canada’s second largest export, and Carney noted it employs 125,000 Canadians directly and almost another 500,000 in related industries. Carney says it is appropriate that he and Trump speak on the phone. The two have not spoken since Carney was sworn in March 14.

AP returning to court in suit against the Trump administration

The Associated Press is returning to a Washington courtroom Thursday to ask a judge to restore its full access to presidential events. That’s weeks after the White House retaliated against the news outlet last month for not following President Trump’s executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico.

In a previous hearing last month, U.S. District Court Judge Trevor N. McFadden refused the AP’s request for an injunction to stop the White House from barring reporters and photographers from events in the Oval Office and Air Force One. He urged the Trump administration to reconsider its ban before Thursday’s hearing. It hasn’t.

The AP has said it needs to take a stand against Trump’s team for punishing a news organization for using speech that it doesn’t like. The news outlet said it would still refer to the Gulf of Mexico in its style guidance to clients around the world, while also noting that Trump has renamed it the Gulf of America. The White House said it has the right to decide who gets to question the president.

“For anyone who thinks the Associated Press’s lawsuit against President Trump’s White House is about the name of a body of water, think bigger,” Julie Pace, the AP’s executive editor, wrote in an op-ed piece for the Wall Street Journal. “It’s really about whether the government can control what you say.”

The president has dismissed the AP as a group of “radical left lunatics” and said that “we’re going to keep them out until such time as they agree that it’s the Gulf of America.”

