The Latest: Elon Musk praised for ‘colossal change’ during Oval Office sendoff

President Donald Trumphosted an Oval Office news conference alongside billionaire and Department of Government Efficiency architect Elon Musk. The world’s richest man is leaving his job having accomplished far less than he set out to do, although his tumultuous tenure will likely leave a lasting mark on the federal government.

Stating that cost-cutting in the administration would continue despite his departure, Musk called DOGE “a way of life — like Buddhism.”

Here’s the Latest:

US says Ukraine has right to defend itself from Russia

A U.S. diplomat at the United Nations says the United States supports Ukraine’s right to defend itself from Russia’s invasion.

Political adviser Anton Jongeneel said Russia called a U.N. Security Council meeting about Ukraine on Friday “to advance the claim that European countries, by providing assistance to Ukraine, are ‘undermining’ efforts to restore peace.”

“That is not the case. Ukraine, as a sovereign country, has the right to defend itself from aggression,” Jongeneel said.

He said Ukraine is ready to accept an immediate ceasefire and that Russia is the obstacle.

“We share the concern expressed by other members of this Council that Russia could be uninterested in peace and instead bent on achieving a military victory,” Jongeneel said. said.

He urged China, North Korea and others to stop supplying weapons or troops to fuel the war.

A reporter asked Musk a question about Tesla. Trump answered for him

The tech billionaire who dominated administration briefings early in the term didn’t even get to answer a question about his own company at his farewell press conference.

Trump answered most of the questions and at the end even took one that was addressed to Musk, about the impact of his tariffs on Tesla.

The president praised Musk for assembling most of his autos in the United States, but noted that several parts are still imported both by Tesla and its competitors. He said that’ll stop.

“You build a car,” Trump said, “make it in America.”

And then the joint appearance was over. It was clear who remains at center stage.

Trump says Harvard ‘trying to be a bigshot’ in lawsuit

“I don’t think Harvard has been acting very nicely,” Trump said before praising Columbia and other schools that have yielded to demands by the Trump administration as a pre-condition for restoring federal funding.

Trump accused Harvard of “trying to be a bigshot” by suing his administration to stop the freeze of more than $2 billion in grants.

Musk’s black eye from ‘horsing around’

The tech billionaire stood in the oval office for more than 30 minutes with a visible black eye before a reporter was able to ask him directly about it.

Initially Musk quipped that he wasn’t “anywhere near France,” a reference to video of President Macron being pushed in the face by his wife.

Then Musk said he was “just horsing around” with his 5-year-old son, named X, “and I said ‘go ahead and punch me in the face.’”

It turns out, he said, that even a 5-year-old can give you a black eye.

Taking odd-ball questions, Trump says he’d ‘look at the facts’ when deciding whether to pardon ‘Diddy’

Trump and Musk have taken questions on an odd assortment of topics — from colonizing Mars to the possibility of a presidential pardon for Diddy, who is still on trial.

Asked about pardoning Sean “Diddy” Combs, Trump responded, “Nobody’s asked. But I know people are thinking about it.”

The reporter acknowledged that his question was fodder for gossip columnists. But Trump took it seriously, as he did other strange queries.

The president didn’t commit one way or the other on Combs’ case, nothing, “I haven’t seen him, I haven’t spoken to him in years” but also adding, “I would certainly look at the facts.”

Trump has pardoned several high-profile supporters lately. But he insisted that Combs’ politics wouldn’t sway him.

“If I think somebody was mistreated — whether they like me or the don’t like me — it wouldn’t have any impact on me,” Trump said.

Trump weighs in on Macron getting pushed by his wife

Trump said he spoke with French President Emanuel Macron after his wife appeared to push him as their plane landed in Vietnam.

Video captured Macron’s wife, Brigitte, pushing her husband away with both hands on his face. The couple later claimed they were just playfighting.

Asked if he had any advice for Marcon, Trump said: “Make sure the door remains closed. That was not good.”

Trump said that Macron was doing “fine” and “they’re two really good people.”

Mars or DOGE?

Musk got a softball question about what would be tougher: colonizing Mars or cutting government spending.

“It’s a tough call,” Musk replied.

He then began to detail how difficult it was to get his arms around government spending and cut it.

Trump says Israel-Hamas ‘very close’ on temporary truce deal

“They’re very close to an agreement on Gaza, and we’ll let you know about it during the day or maybe tomorrow,” Trump told reporters.

Trump’s optimistic outlook comes after the White House announced Thursday that Israel has accepted a new U.S. proposal for a temporary ceasefire with Hamas. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Israel “backed and supported” the new proposal.

Hamas officials, however, gave the Israeli-approved draft a cool response, but said they wanted to study the proposal more closely before giving a formal answer.

Musk bemoans his team becoming ‘DOGE bogeyman’

Musk says his government cost-cutting team was unfairly blamed for actions it never took.

He complained that about any efforts to reduce the size of government “people would assume that was done by DOGE.”

Musk added that his Department of Government Efficiency team became essentially “the DOGE bogeyman.”

Musk says he expects to remain ‘friend and advisor’ to Trump

“I hope to continue to provide advice whenever the president would like,” Musk said at Friday’s news conference.

“I hope so,” Trump cut in before Musk said he hopes to still achieve $1 trillion in federal spending cuts over time.

Trump gives Musk a key for his DOGE work

President Trump gave Musk what appeared to be a gold-colored key for his work establishing the “Department of Government Efficiency,” which sought to layoff federal workers and close government agencies to achieve cost savings.

Trump said that he would only bestow this gift to “very special people” and that it was a “presentation from our country.”

Musk compares his work cutting government to personal Buddhism

Musk likened his work in cutting the size of government to a personal form of Buddhism, saying it will continue to permeate through the government even after he’s left his post.

“It’s a way of life,” Musk said.

He also promised to continue visiting the White House and “be a friend and adviser to the president.”

Musk said that, even in his absence, his team would continue to try and cut the size of government – despite greatly exaggerating the cost savings and fiscal impact of his team’s work so far.

Elon’s not really leaving, Trump says

Trump said that even though Musk is formally departing the administration he will still be involved.

“He’s going to be back and forth, I imagine,” Trump said.

Trump noted that DOGE employees will remain embedded with government agencies and said the billionaire will probably want to keep tabs on “his baby.”

Musk himself followed the president’s oval office remarks by saying he’d be back in “this amazing room.” He praised Trump’s gold leaf additions and renovations of the fabled space.

Trump talks making DOGE cuts permanent

Trump listed examples of what he called “countless wasteful and unnecessary contracts” that DOGE has cancelled, including Education Department diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives; temporary housing for migrants in New York City and “social and behavioral change” in Uganda.

“We are totally committed to making the DOGE cuts permanent,” he said.

While Trump celebrated DOGE’s slashing of federal government contracts, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk accomplished far less than he hoped. He dramatically reduced his target for cutting spending — from $2 trillion to $1 trillion to $150 billion — and increasingly expressed frustration about resistance to his goals.

Trump ousts head of the National Portrait Gallery

Trump is terminating the head of the National Portrait Gallery, continuing his aggressive moves to reshape the federal government’s cultural institutions.

Trump announced Friday on his Truth Social platform that he was ousting Director Kim Sajet, calling her a “ highly partisan person, and a strong supporter of DEI, which is totally inappropriate for her position.”

Sajet, a Dutch citizen raised in Australia, was appointed to the post in 2013 by President Barack Obama. She had previously served as president of the Historical Society of Pennsylvania..

Trump has repeatedly criticized the national network of museums and cultural centers as leftist and anti-American. Earlier this spring, he ousted the leadership of the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts, dismissing the chairman and president and replacing most of the board with loyalists, who then voted Trump the new chairman.

In early May, he abruptly dismissed Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden.

Trump offers kind words for Musk

Trump kicked off his Oval Office press conference with Musk with some warm words for the billionaire Tesla CEO.

“Today it’s about a man named Elon,” Trump said.

He praised Musk’s “very great talents” and said that he’d led “the most sweeping and consequential” efforts to slash the federal workforce and reduce the size of government.

Trump added to Musk, “We’ll remember you” while announcing more cuts in the future.

But Trump also lamented that the process was taking a long time: “Sadly, it takes a long time.”

Musk wore a black baseball cap reading “DOGE” and offered brief comments like “yeah” and other words of agreement to Trump’s comments.

Trump celebrates appeals court decision allowing him to continue collecting tariffs

During a Friday news conference, Trump celebrated an appeals court decision made Thursday that allowed him, for now, to continue collecting tariffs under an emergency powers law.

“The tariffs are so important,” he said. “That’s why were were so happy with the decision yesterday where the tariffs continued. Because without the tariffs, our nation would be imperiled.”

Musk and Trump start billionaire’s farewell appearance

Musk’s status as a special government employee is expiring. He says he’s stepping back from politics to spend more time running his embattled companies.

His DOGE initiative fell vastly short of the $2 trillion the tech mogul initially promised to save. It did gut some agencies like USAID, the United States’ main foreign aid arm.

Former USAID global health chief Atul Gawande and researchers at Boston University estimate that disease and malnutrition deaths from the cuts will be in the hundreds of thousands in the first year alone.

Tensions flare up again between Trump and Beijing

In a response to the earlier post by President Trump, the Chinese embassy in Washington said the two sides “have maintained communication over their respective concerns in the economic and trade fields on various bilateral and multilateral occasions at multiple levels” since the Geneva talk.

But the embassy also said the Chinese government had “repeatedly raised concerns with the U.S. regarding its abuse of export control measures in the semiconductor sector and other related practices.”

“China once again urges the US to immediately correct its erroneous actions, cease discriminatory restrictions against China and jointly uphold the consensus reached at the high-level talks in Geneva,” the embassy said.

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst quips ‘we are all going to die’ while discussing Medicaid

Ernst was fielding another question on potential changes to Medicaid eligibility at a town hall in north-central Iowa on Friday when she quipped that “we all are going to die.”

She had largely kept her cool as shouts and groans emerged from the crowd at a high school in Parkersburg, Iowa, as she defended President Trump’s “big, beautiful” tax and immigration package. But as she talked through the types of people that Republicans say should not be covered by Medicaid, including immigrants in the U.S. illegally, someone in the crowd yelled that people are going to die.

“People are not … well, we all are going to die,” Ernst said as the crowd booed. “So, for heaven’s sakes. For heaven’s sakes, folks.”

“What you don’t want to do is listen to me when I say that we are going to focus on those that are most vulnerable,” Ernst went on. “Those that meet the eligibility requirements for Medicaid we will protect.”

Former President Joe Biden honors his late son

Biden used his first public remarks since his office announced his diagnosis with an aggressive form of prostate cancer to honor his late son, Beau, and other military veterans.

The Democrat spoke in a loud steady voice as he addressed an annual gathering in honor of Memorial Day at Veterans Memorial Park in New Castle, Delaware, not far from his home in Wilmington.

“This day is the 10th anniversary of the loss of my son Beau, who spent a year in Iraq, and, to be honest, it’s a hard day,” Biden said. “Being with all of you, quite frankly, makes things a little bit easier, it really does. So, thank you for allowing me to grieve with you.”

Biden called upon the group to remember the sacrifices of those lost in battle, whose echoes he said can still be heard urging citizens to “stay true to what America stands for.”

“They’re not asking us to do their jobs,” he said. “They’re asking us to do our job, to protect our nation, in our time, now, to defend democracy, be part of something bigger than ourselves.”

Wall Street is drifting toward the end of its winning week and month

The major indexes aren’t moving much as companies navigate the challenges created by President Donald Trump’s on-and-off tariffs.

Despite stronger than expected quarterly profit and revenues, shares in Gap fell nearly 20% after the clothing retailer said import taxes could cost it up to $300 million this fiscal year.

Investors worry that Trump’s policies could grind the economy into a recession, slash companies’ profits and layer even more challenges on households already sick of inflation. Stocks rallied after Trump paused his tariffs on China and the European Union. A U.S. court then on Wednesday blocked many of Trump’s sweeping tariffs. But the White House is appealing, so uncertainty continues.

Trump briefly shook markets Friday y posting a fresh threat against China, “So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!” But its impact seems limited, and futures for U.S. stock indexes quickly pared their losses.

▶ Read more on today’s market movements

RFK Jr. announced COVID vaccine changes without waiting for review

Kennedy himself announced the changes in a 58-second video posted on X on Tuesday. CDC officials referred questions to Kennedy and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Thursday’s website update says the shots “may” be given to children ages 6 months to 17 years who do not have moderate or severe immune system problems, if parents decide to get their children vaccinated in consultation with a doctor.

This kind of “shared decision-making” guidance means health insurers must still pay for the vaccinations, according to the CDC, but experts say vaccination rates tend to be lower. Already, just 13% of children and 23% of adults have received the 2024-25 COVID-19 vaccine, according to CDC data.

A CDC advisory panel is set to meet in June to make recommendations about the fall shots. Kennedy, a leading anti-vaccine advocate before becoming health secretary, decided not to wait.

CDC removes language that says kids should get COVID shots

The nation’s top public health agency posted new recommendations that say healthy children “may” — not should — get COVID-19 vaccinations.

The change comes days after U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that COVID-19 vaccines will no longer be recommended for healthy children and pregnant women.

The updated guidance on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website does not speak to any change in recommendations for pregnant women, which was heavily criticized by medical and public health experts.

CDC and HHS officials did not immediately respond to questions about the new guidance.

Government investigates impersonation of Trump’s chief of staff

Senators, governors, business executives and other prominent figures reportedly received messages from someone impersonating Susie Wiles.

A White House official said Friday that the cybersecurity of its staff is taken seriously and the matter is under investigation. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The FBI did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that the text messages and phone calls appeared to be from someone who gained access to the contacts in Wiles’ personal cellphone, but did not come from her number. As a co-manager of Trump’s campaign before taking on the lynchpin role in his new administration, Wiles has amassed a powerful network of contacts.

Recipients heard a voice that sounded like Wiles that may have been generated by artificial intelligence, or received text messages they initially thought were official White House requests, according to the report.

Supreme Court dissent: Migrants now must flee or risk losing everything

Justice Jackson echoed what U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani wrote in ruling that ending the legal protections early while a legal challenge continues in Boston would leave people with a stark choice: flee the country or risk losing everything. Talwani, an appointee of Democratic President Barack Obama, found that revocations of parole can be done, but on a case-by-case basis.

The Justice Department argues that the protections were always meant to be temporary, and the Department of Homeland Security has the power to revoke them without court interference. Taking on each case individually would be a “gargantuan task,” Solicitor General D. John Sauer argued.

Biden used humanitarian parole more than any other president, employing a special presidential authority in effect since 1952. Beneficiaries included the 532,000 people who have come to the United States with financial sponsors since late 2022, leaving home countries fraught with “instability, dangers and deprivations,” as attorneys for the migrants said.

Supreme Court lets Trump end humanitarian parole for over 500,000 people from 4 countries

The Supreme Court ruling on Friday again cleared the way for the Trump administration to strip temporary legal protections from hundreds of thousands of immigrants, pushing the total number of people who could be newly exposed to deportation to nearly 1 million.

The justices lifted a lower-court order that kept humanitarian parole protections in place for more than 500,000 migrants from four countries: Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. The court has also allowed the administration to revoke temporary legal status from about 350,000 Venezuelan migrants in another case.

Trump’s administration filed an emergency appeal after a federal judge in Boston blocked its push to end the program.

In a dissent joined by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote that the majority is having “the lives of half a million migrants unravel all around us before the courts decide their legal claims.”

Some cities say they don’t belong on DHS ‘sanctuary’ list

DHS says the list is based on numerous factors including whether the cities or localities identify themselves as sanctuary jurisdictions, how much they have complied with federal immigration enforcement and whether they restrict information-sharing or otherwise protect people in the country illegally. It promises regular updates.

Mayor Brandon Scott said on X that Baltimore is “not a sanctuary city,” and does not control its jails, where ICE often asks for advance notice before immigrants are released. But Baltimore is proud to be a “welcoming city” and is preparing for litigation if needed to protect its immigrants and federal money, Scott said: “We are better because of our immigrant neighbors, and are not about to sell them out to this administration.”

The Las Vegas government said on X that it isn’t sure why DHS included it on the list, and they hope to “clear up this misunderstanding.” The city said its law enforcement and jail authorities comply with federal law.

Trump pressures more than 500 ‘sanctuary jurisdictions’ with public list

The Department of Homeland Security’s list puts these cities, counties and states on notice that the administration sees them as standing in the way of the president’s mass deportations agenda.

There is no specific or legal definition of what constitutes a “sanctuary jurisdiction.” DHS says each one will receive formal notification of noncompliance with immigration enforcement, including any criminal violations. Trump’s executive order then tasks federal agencies with suspending or terminating federal grants or contracts with jurisdictions on the list.

“These sanctuary city politicians are endangering Americans and our law enforcement in order to protect violent criminal illegal aliens,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a press release.

▶ Read more about Trump’s crackdown on ‘sanctuary jurisdictions’

Trump attacks conservative activist for judges who have raised legal concerns about his agenda

The president is blaming his many courtroom losses on the Federalist Society, which recommended judicial nominees to him during his first term.

Trump’s Thursday social media post specifically targets “a real ‘sleazebag’ named Leonard Leo,” who was formerly a vice president of the Federalist Society and leads conservative political groups.

Trump says judges are to blame for blocking his policies on tariffs, deportations and cuts to university funding and federal worker layoffs.

“The ruling by the U.S. Court of International Trade is so wrong, and so political!” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Hopefully, the Supreme Court will reverse this horrible, Country threatening decision, QUICKLY and DECISIVELY. Backroom ‘hustlers’ must not be allowed to destroy our Nation! The horrific decision stated that I would have to get the approval of Congress for these Tariffs.”

Billions endure more extreme heat as Trump deprioritizes climate change

A new scientific analysis says 4 billion people, about half the world’s population, experienced at least one extra month of extreme heat because of human-caused climate change from May 2024 to May 2025.

It comes as the Trump administration is encouraging more energy to be made from fossil fuels that release planet-warming gases, rolling back pollution regulations and dismantling much of Biden’s climate-related policies and initiatives.

Puerto Rico, a territory of the United States, was one of the regions hit the hardest by additional extreme heat days.

▶ Read more about the latest science on extreme heat

Allies in Asia worry about US commitment to their defense

Hegseth told reporters before he boarded his plane for Singapore that Washington’s policies are meant to deter a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

“We seek no conflict with anybody, including the Communist Chinese,” Hegseth said. “We will stay strong for our interests. And that’s a big part of what this trip is all about.”

The Trump administration has threatened China with triple-digit tariffs. But there’s some uncertainty in the region over how committed the U.S. is to the defense of Taiwan, which also faces possible 32% American tariffs. Trump has taken more of a transactional approach to diplomacy and seems wary of foreign engagements.

China claims the self-governing democracy as its own, and Chinese President Xi Jinping has not ruled out taking it by force. China sends military aircraft, ships and spy balloons every day to harass Taiwan, and has an aircraft carrier in the waters southeast of the island.

▶ Read more on developments from the security conference

Emmanuel Macron warns against abandoning Ukraine amid potential China conflict

The French President says the U.S. and Indo-Pacific nations risk a dangerous double standard. His remarks Friday night in Singapore come as the U.S. considers withdrawing troops from Europe. He says abandoning Ukraine would eventually erode U.S. credibility in deterring any potential conflict with China over Taiwan, as Russia also seeks to destabilize Asia.

Macron and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are among the world leaders, diplomats and top defense officials at the Shangri-La security forum focusing on China’s growing assertiveness, the global impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine and the flare-up of conflicts in Asia.

In its published Indo-Pacific strategy, France asserts the need to “preserve a rules-based international order” in the face of “China’s increasing power and territorial claims” and its global competition with the United States. And in remarks to reporters, Macron said there’s room in Asia for more than just the two superpowers.

Trump’s tariffs have yet to noticeably push up prices, while American incomes jumped

Friday’s Commerce Department report shows consumer prices rose just 2.1% in April from the year before, down from 2.3% in March and the lowest since September.

Excluding volatile food and energy categories, core prices rose 2.5% from a year earlier, below the March figure of 2.6%. Economists track core prices because they typically provide a better read on where inflation is headed. Inflation-fighters at the Federal Reserve said at their most recent meeting that inflation remains elevated above their target of 2%.

Economists and some business executives have warned that prices will likely rise as Trump’s widespread tariffs take effect, though the timing and impact of those duties are now in doubt after they were struck down late Wednesday. The court ruling ruled unlawful Trump’s duties on imports from Canada, Mexico, China and more than 50 other countries. But they remain in place pending appeals.

Trump accuses China of violating agreement on trade but doesn’t offer details

Trump declared that he’ll no longer be “Mr. NICE GUY” with China on trade.

He said the country had broken an agreement with the United States. It’s unclear what agreement Trump was referring to in his post on Truth Social.

But the president’s rhetoric was a sharp break from the optimism expressed recently when Trump lowered his 145% tariffs on Chinese goods to 30% for 90 days so that talks could happen.

Trump said the tariff reduction had “quickly stabilized” the economy. But he then said “that China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US. So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!”

Trump to appear with Musk in Oval Office

When Musk announced that he was leaving the administration earlier this week, Trump was conspicuously quiet. But now the two men are scheduled to appear together in the Oval Office.

“This will be his last day, but not really, because he will, always, be with us, helping all the way,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday evening. “Elon is terrific!”

The event is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET.

Musk is leaving his job having accomplished far less than he set out to do, although his tumultuous tenure will likely leave a lasting mark on the federal government.

White House acknowledges problems in RFK Jr.‘s ‘Make America Healthy Again’ report

The White House will fix errors in a much-anticipated federal government report spearheaded by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., which decried America’s food supply, pesticides and prescription drugs.

Kennedy’s wide-ranging “Make America Healthy Again” report, released last week, cited hundreds of studies, but a closer look by the news organization NOTUS found that some of those studies did not actually exist.

Asked about the report’s problems, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the report will be updated.

Kennedy has repeatedly said he would bring “radical transparency” and “gold-standard” science to the public health agencies. But the secretary refused to release details about who authored the 72-page report, which calls for increased scrutiny of the childhood vaccine schedule and describes the nation’s children as overmedicated and undernourished.

Leavitt said that the White House has “complete confidence” in Kennedy.

▶ Read more about Kennedy’s report

Trump’s big plans on trade and more run up against laws of political gravity, separation of powers

On Wednesday, an obscure but powerful court in New York rejected the legal foundation of Trump’s most sweeping tariffs, finding that Trump could not use a 1977 law to declare a national emergency on trade imbalances and fentanyl smuggling to justify a series of import taxes that have unsettled the world. Reordering the global economy by executive fiat was an unconstitutional end-run around Congress’ powers, the three-judge panel of Trump, Obama and Reagan appointees ruled in a scathing rebuke of Trump’s action.

The setbacks fit a broader pattern for a president who has advanced an extraordinarily expansive view of executive power.

The laws of political gravity, the separation of powers and geopolitical realities are proving to be tougher to conquer than Trump will publicly admit. As various legal skirmishes play out, he may have to choose between bowing to the limits of his power or trying to ignore the judicial system.

▶ Read more on reality checks on Trump’s assertions of authority

Trump’s latest pardons benefit an array of political allies and public figures

A governor who resigned amid a corruption scandal and served two stints in federal prison. A New York Republican who resigned from Congress after a tax fraud conviction and who made headlines for threatening to throw a reporter off a Capitol balcony over a question he didn’t like. Reality TV stars convicted of cheating banks and evading taxes.

FILE – Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Todd and Julie Chrisley, who are in prison after being convicted on federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion, are challenging aspects of their convictions and sentences in a federal appeals court.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

All were unlikely beneficiaries this week of pardons, with Trump flexing his executive power to bestow clemency on political allies, prominent public figures and others convicted of defrauding the public.

The moves not only take aim at criminal cases once touted as just by the Justice Department but also come amid a continuing Trump administration erosion of public integrity guardrails, including the firing of the department’s pardon attorney and the near-dismantling of a prosecution unit established to hold public officials accountable for abusing the public trust.

▶ Read more about Trump’s pardons

Trump has long warned of a ‘deep state.’ Now in power, he’s under pressure to expose it

Four months into his second term, Trump has continued to stoke dark theories involving his predecessors and other powerful politicians and attorneys — most recently raising the specter of nefarious intent behind former President Joe Biden’s use of an autopen to sign papers. The administration has pledged to reopen investigations and has taken steps to declassify certain documents, including releasing more than 63,000 pages of records related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Yet many of Trump’s supporters say it’s not enough.

Some who take him at his word are beginning to get restless as they ask why his administration, which holds the keys to chasing down these alleged government secrets, is denying them the evidence and retribution they expected.

His Justice Department has not yet arrested hordes of “deep state” actors as some of his supporters had hoped it would, even as the president has been posting cryptic videos and memes about Democratic politicians.

▶ Read more about Trump and the “deep state”

Trump holding Pennsylvania rally to promote deal for Japan-based Nippon to ‘partner’ with US Steel

Trump is holding a rally in Pennsylvania on Friday to celebrate a details-to-come deal for Japan-based Nippon Steel to invest in U.S. Steel, which he says will keep the iconic American steelmaker under U.S.-control.

Though Trump initially vowed to block the Japanese steelmaker’s bid to buy Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel, he changed course and announced an agreement last week for what he described as “partial ownership” by Nippon. It’s not clear, though, if the deal his administration helped broker has been finalized or how ownership would be structured.

Trump stressed the deal would maintain American control of the storied company, which is seen as both a political symbol and an important matter for the country’s supply chain, industries like auto manufacturing and national security.

U.S. Steel has not publicly communicated any details of a revamped deal to investors. Nippon Steel issued a statement approving of the proposed “partnership” but also has not disclosed terms of the arrangement.

▶ Read more about the deal

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.