The Latest: NYC mayor’s phone seized ahead of expected unsealing of indictment

FBI agents entered the official residence of New York City Mayor Eric Adams and seized his phone early Thursday morning, hours before an indictment detailing criminal charges against the Democrat was expected to be made public.

Adams was indicted by a grand jury on federal criminal charges that remain sealed, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Here’s the latest:

US attorney’s office in New York says it will announce ‘significant public corruption charges’

The U.S. attorney’s office in New York says it will announce “significant public corruption charges” at a news conference later Thursday morning.

The announcement came hours after federal agents entered the mayor’s official residence and seized his phone early Thursday, hours before the indictment was made public. The news conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET.

In a video speech released Wednesday night, Adams vowed to fights any charges against him, claiming he had been made a “target” in a case “based on lies.”

The indictment caps off an extraordinary few weeks in New York City, as federal investigators have honed in on members of Adams’ inner circle, producing a drum-beat of raids, subpoenas and high-level resignations that have thrust City Hall into crisis.

Adams’ lawyer criticizes the large FBI presence at the mayor’s residence

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ lawyer is calling the large FBI presence at the mayor’s official residence Thursday morning an unnecessary show of force.

“They send a dozen agents to pick up a phone when we would have happily turned it in,” attorney Alex Spiro said in a statement.

Spiro said federal agents were at Gracie Mansion “in an effort to create a spectacle (again).”

Dozens of uniformed police officers as well as law enforcement agents in suits milled around the security gate. SUVs with darkened windows came and left, and officers could be seen bringing coffee and doughnuts inside.

