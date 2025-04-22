The Latest: Pope Francis’ funeral will be held Saturday

Pope Francis’ funeral has been set for Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Peter’s Square, and a viewing of his body will begin on Wednesday in St. Peter’s Basilica, days after the popular pontiff died at age 88..

History’s first Latin American pontiff charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated many conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate change. He last appeared in public on Sunday with an Easter blessing and popemobile tour through a cheering crowd in St. Peter’s Square.

Cardinals met at the Vatican on Tuesday to plan the conclave to elect his successor and to make other decisions about running the Catholic Church.

Here’s the latest:

Cardinals suspend all upcoming beatifications

Photographed through the door of a confessional, a person prays during Mass in honor of Pope Francis, following the Vatican's announcement of his death, at the Cathedral in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eraldo Peres

The cardinals planning the next steps for the Catholic Church following the death of Pope Francis have decided to suspend all upcoming beatifications, pending the election of a new pope.

The decision was taken during the first meeting of the College of Cardinals on Tuesday.

The Vatican had already announced that Sunday’s planned canonization of the first millennial saint, Carlo Acutis, was suspended. But the decision from the cardinals means all other celebrations are on hold until a new pope is elected.

The decision is in keeping with Vatican norms governing the “interregnum” period between the death of one pope and the election of another. Among other things, those norms call for most top Vatican officials to officially lose their jobs until they are reconfirmed or replaced by a new pope.

Crowds wait in line to offer condolences in Jakarta

At Jakarta’s Apostolic Nunciature, the official diplomatic mission of the Holy See in Indonesia, crowds gathered in the rain on Tuesday to offer their condolences over the death of the pope.

A somber atmosphere filled the Nunciature as Catholics quietly recited prayers and waited in line to write their condolence messages and meet the Apostolic Nuncio, the Vatican’s permanent diplomatic representative.

“I would like to express my condolences to the Nuncio and pray from this place since we are experiencing limitations in coming to the Vatican,” Heri Wibowo, a Catholic priest from the Archdiocese of Jakarta, said.

He remembered Pope Francis as a humble figure, a quality the pontiff exemplified during his visit in September 2024 to Indonesia, home to the world’s largest Muslim population.

One worshipper, Claudia, 23, who attended the Nunciature with her relatives, said Pope Francis was a father who offered inspiration.

“I am honestly very surprised since he still gave blessings on Easter to us, people all over the world. When I heard the news (of his death) I felt very sad,” Claudia said.

Cardinals meet in wake of pope’s death

The Vatican says around 60 cardinals participated in the first meeting to decide next steps following the death of Pope Francis.

They decided that ordinary faithful can pay their respects starting when the casket is moved into St. Peter’s Basilica on Wednesday, and set Saturday for the funeral and burial.

The cardinals haven’t set a date for the conclave to elect Francis’ successor, but the current norms suggest it couldn’t begin before May 5.

Three cardinals were chosen to help the camerlengo, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, administer the Vatican during the “interregnum” period before the election of a new pope.

Those cardinals are the secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Polish Cardinal Stanisław Ryłko, archpriest of the St. Mary Major basilica where Francis will be buried, and Cardinal Fabbio Baggio, a top official in the Vatican’s development and migrants office.

They will be replaced after three days with another three cardinals to help the interim Vatican administrator.

China expresses condolences for pope who made effort to mend Beijing-Vatican rift

China expressed condolences over the passing of Pope Francis, who reached out to Beijing in an effort to improve relations and mend a seven-decade rift between a state-recognized Catholic church and an underground church loyal to Rome.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Guo Jiakun said: “China is ready to work with the Vatican side to continue the improvement of China-Vatican ties.”

The country’s Catholic community was divided when the Communist Party came to power and claimed the right to name bishops without consulting the Vatican.

In 2018, Francis’s Vatican brokered a deal with China that granted Rome’s approval to the bishops Beijing had picked. The provisional agreement was renewed in October 2024.

Vatican announces funeral plans

Pope Francis’ funeral has been set for Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Peter’s Square, to be celebrated by the dean of the College of Cardinals.

The cardinals have also decided that the public viewing of Pope Francis will begin Wednesday in St. Peter’s Basilica, after his casket is taken by procession from the Vatican hotel where he lived.

The master of liturgical ceremonies, Archbishop Diego Ravelli, issued the rubrics for the procession by mandate of the College of Cardinals, which met Tuesday to take the first decisions following Francis’ death. Presiding over the procession and the ritual transfer will be the camerlengo, or interim administrator of the Vatican, Cardinal Kevin Farrell.

Filipinos remember a pope who cared for the sick and survivors of natural disasters

Hundreds of Filipinos, some openly weeping, gathered for a mass at the Manila Cathedral on Tuesday to bid goodbye to the late pope, whom they remember for his outreach to the poor and survivors of natural disasters, which often devastate their country.

“He’s a rare progressive pope, who took up a lot of causes and showed a deep concern for the poor,” said Cynthia Esquilona, a 50-year-old mother of two who lit a candle and prayed before a portrait of Francis at the cathedral.

Another worshipper, Conchita Mil, quietly wept as she sat in a pew and thanked Francis for dedicating his papacy to the needy and the sick. Mil, 69, said she has breast cancer.

Francis visited the Philippines, a Catholic bastion in Asia, in early 2015 to console survivors of Typhoon Haiyan, which left thousands of people dead. Pictures showing him rain-soaked in stormy weather but constantly waving and blowing kisses to crowds of typhoon survivors have left a lasting impression.

First images of pope’s body released

They showed him in a wooden casket, in red vestments and his bishop’s miter, with the Vatican secretary of state praying over him in the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta hotel where he lived.

The images were taken during a ritual to confirm the death, presided over by the camerlengo, or interim administrator of the Vatican, Cardinal Kevin Farrell.

Two Swiss Guards stood at attention as Farrell blessed Francis with holy water, the pope’s hands clasped around a rosary.

Australian candidates cancel campaign events

Both Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton cancelled campaign events planned for Tuesday out of respect for the late pontiff, as early voting began for a May 3 general election.

Flags were flown at half staff from government buildings across the country where a 2021 census found 20% of the population were Catholics.

Albanese was raised as a Catholic but chose to be sworn in as prime minister when he was elected in 2022 by making a secular affirmation rather than by taking an oath on a Bible.

Albanese attended a Mass in honor of the pope in Melbourne’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Tuesday morning.

“I try not to talk about my faith in public,” Albanese told reporters, but added “At times like this, I think what people do is they draw on who they are and certainly my Catholicism is just a part of me.”

Dutton, who was raised by a Catholic father and Protestant mother and attended an Anglican school, planned to go to a church service in Sydney.

“I don’t think it’s a day for overt politicking at all. I think that the day is best spent reflecting,” Dutton told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

India declares 3 days of mourning

The Indian flag flew at half-staff on Tuesday at all government buildings as the country observed three days of mourning as a mark of the respect for Pope Francis.

The Indian flag will be flown half-staff on government buildings across the country for the next two days, as well as on the day of the pontiff’s funeral, the Home Ministry said in a statement.

Taiwan’s Catholics remember Francis

Members of Taiwan’s Catholic community gathered at a church in the capital Taipei for a somber mass as believers prayed and reflected on Francis’ spiritual legacy.

Former Premier Chen Chien-jen, a devout Catholic who visited the Vatican multiple times at the invitition of Francis and previous popes, spoke of the deep loss felt by the faithful.

Chen said “Pope Francis has led all of our churches to thrive over the past 12 years, making significant contributions to world peace and environmental sustainability,” Chen added. “We will remember the teachings he gave us: that we are all brothers and that loving one another makes the world a more peaceful place.”

Bernard Li, former president of Fu Jen Catholic University, highlighted the pope’s compassion and dedication to humanitarian causes.

“He was a compassionate pope who has consistently advocated for world peace and racial equality,” Li said.

President Lai Ching-te ordered flags to fly at half-staff on Tuesday in a show of mourning and respect.

