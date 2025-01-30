The Latest: Three of President Donald Trump’s cabinet picks face Senate hearings

Three of President Donald Trump’s cabinet picks prepared to face skepticism and intense grilling from Democratic senators during their confirmation hearings Thursday.

Kennedy is set to appear before the senate health committee

All eyes will be on the chairman of the committee, Republican Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, and his opening remarks.

At Wednesday’s Senate Finance Committee, it was Cassidy who pressed Kennedy the most. When asking him to detail his plans for Medicare and Medicaid, Kennedy responded with few answers and misstated some basic facts about how the federally funded programs work and how many people they serve.

Cassidy’s vote is crucial for Kennedy since he also serves on the finance committee that will decide whether the health secretary nominee makes it to the Senate floor.

Takeaways from RFK Jr.’s first confirmation hearing

Kennedy was pressed to clarify his views on vaccines, abortion and public health priorities he tried to make the case to become Trump’s health secretary.

Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee expressed hope Kennedy could help reduce chronic diseases and health care costs. Democrats repeatedly used Kennedy’s own quotes and transcripts from his books and public appearances to pin him down on issues including vaccines and abortion.

▶ Read more about some of the key takeaways from Kennedy’s first confirmation hearing.

Why does RFK Jr. get two confirmation hearings?

To get to the U.S. Senate for a vote of his nomination, Kennedy needs to hearings before the Health, Education, Labor and Pension committee as well as the finance committee.

Oversight of the Health and Human Services agencies is shared between the two committees. The finance committee is involved because the sprawling $1.7 trillion agency is responsible for a huge part of the nation’s economy — overseeing insurance for nearly half the country, funneling billions of dollars to the states for Medicaid and providing health insurance for the nation’s older Americans through Medicare.

Meanwhile, the HELP committee also has oversight of the agency’s program and agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration.

Who is Kash Patel, Trump’s pick to lead the FBI?

Patel spent several years as a Justice Department prosecutor before catching the Trump administration’s attention as a Capitol Hill staffer who helped investigate the Russia probe.

Patel has called for dramatically reducing the agency’s footprint, a perspective that sets him apart from earlier directors who have sought additional resources for the bureau.

And though the Justice Department in 2021 halted the practice of secretly seizing reporters’ phone records during leak investigations, Patel has said he intends to aggressively hunt down government officials who leak information to reporters. He will appear before the Judiciary Committee.

Who is Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s pick for DNI Secretary?

Gabbard is a former Democratic House member from Hawaii who has been accused of echoing Russian propaganda.

She unsuccessfully sought the 2020 presidential nomination and left the party in 2022. Gabbard endorsed Trump in August and campaigned often with him.

Gabbard has served in the Army National Guard for more than two decades and was deployed to Iraq and Kuwait. If confirmed, she would come to the role as an outsider compared with her predecessor, Avril Haines, who spent several years in top national security and intelligence positions. She will appear before the Intelligence Committee.

Today’s confirmation hearing schedule

The nominations process for Trump’s appointees is picking up pace, with some confirmed by the Senate and other hearings scheduled for more of his Cabinet picks.

Here’s the schedule for Thursday Jan. 30:

9:30 a.m.: Kash Patel, FBI
10 a.m.: Tulsi Gabbard, Office of the Director of National Intelligence
10 a.m.: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Heath and Human Services

