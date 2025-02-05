The Latest: Trump challenges bedrocks of American democracy

When Elon Musk debuted the Department of Government Efficiency recently at the Capitol, House Speaker Mike Johnson enthusiastically predicted the coming Trump administration would bring “a lot of change around here.”

Three weeks in, the change President Donald Trump has brought is a disruption of the federal government on an unprecedented scale, dismantling longstanding programs, sparking widespread public outcry and challenging the very role of Congress to create the nation’s laws and pay its bills.

Government workers are being pushed to resign. Entire agencies are being shuttered. Federal funding to states and nonprofits was temporarily frozen. And the most sensitive Treasury Department information of countless Americans was opened to Musk’s DOGE team in an unprecedented breach of privacy and protocol.

An opposition movement is gathering steam online, with plans to protest across the U.S. on Wednesday.

Here’s the latest:

CIA offers buyouts to employees

The CIA has offered buyouts to employees, the spy service confirmed Wednesday, becoming the latest agency to enact President Donald Trump’s plan to transform the federal government and its workforce.

An agency spokesperson declined to say how many employees received offers, or whether they face a deadline to decide. John Ratcliffe, Trump’s pick to lead the CIA, promised to make big changes to the agency during his Senate confirmation hearing earlier this month.

“Director Ratcliffe is moving swiftly to ensure the CIA workforce is responsive to the Administration’s national security priorities,” the CIA said in a statement. “These moves are part of a holistic strategy to infuse the Agency with renewed energy, provide opportunities for rising leaders to emerge, and better position the CIA to deliver on its mission.”

JD Vance expresses administration’s commitment to religious freedom

Vice President JD Vance said the administration intends to expand on its work from Trump’s first term and the opening weeks of his second to protect religious liberty.

In remarks to the International Religious Freedom summit in Washington, Vance listed Trump’s recent executive orders on the issue, including pardons for anti-abortion activists convicted of blockading abortion clinic entrances.

He thanked the organization for its work and said, “both at home and abroad, we have much more to do to more fully secure religious liberty for all people of faith.”

Union representative says federal workers are having second thoughts on deferred resignation

A representative with the largest union for federal employees says many workers are having second thoughts about accepting deferred resignation offers.

Mary-Jean Burke said she’s talked to workers around the nation, and many found the offer attractive at first – but skepticism has set in.

“People are really frightened about the chaos,” said Burke, first executive vice president of the American Federation of Government Employees National VA Council. “For the rank and file, they feel unnerved.”

Some workers who are retirement eligible have been “on the fence” and people are constantly asking questions, said Burke, a physical therapist for veterans in Indiana.

“I just worry about the federal workforce,” Burke said. “A lot of people are stressed out because they kind of feel like the predictability of their mission is a little bit different.”

The FAFSA federal student aid form will no longer offer “nonbinary” as a gender option

The Education Department said “male” and “female” will be the only options this year and going forward. It was changed in response to President Donald Trump’s order calling for the federal government to define sex as male or female only.

Other updates in the works strive to make the FAFSA form more user-friendly in the future, especially a process in which students “invite” their parents to fill out their portion of the form. Sending the invite was a major source of trouble in last year’s botched FAFSA overhaul, which became a black eye for the Biden administration.

The department said the contributor invite process is responsible for “the largest drop-off of students who decide not to complete the FAFSA form.” The update is being planned for the 2026-27 form.

Congress demanded an overhaul to simplify the form in 2020, but delays and glitches marred the Biden administration’s rollout last year. It meant students had to wait months to find out how much financial aid they would be offered for college, and advocates fear it may have deterred some students from going to college at all.

DeSantis goes to battle with Florida Republicans in trying to get closer to Trump

With an open presidential primary coming in 2028, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is launching an offensive to win back Trump supporters after as he prepares for a potential second try for the presidency. He’s doing it by pushing Trump’s most prominent issue — immigration.

The problem for DeSantis: Florida Republicans think they know Trump better.

When DeSantis ordered a special legislative session to pass his border-related proposals, legislators swiftly tossed out his ideas and presented their own bill to move gubernatorial power on immigration enforcement to the agriculture commissioner. They named it the Tackling and Reforming Unlawful Migration Policy, or TRUMP, Act.

Republican political consultant Jamie Miller said DeSantis appears to be winning the war on social media and conservative airwaves for now, “but we all know that that microphone can be taken away with one tweet.”

▶Read more about how DeSantis is trying to win Trump supporters.

Trump wants USAID workers off the job and out of the field

The Trump administration says it’s pulling almost all U.S. Agency for International Development workers off the job and out of the field, worldwide.

The order takes effect just before midnight Friday and gives agency staff overseas 30 days to return home unless they’re deemed essential.

The notice posted online Tuesday says contractors not determined to be essential also would be fired. The move had been rumored for several days.

Thousands of USAID employees already have been laid off and programs worldwide shut down after the Republican president imposed a sweeping freeze on foreign assistance.

Senators find Trump’s comments ‘crazy,’ if they acknowledge hearing them at all

“He’s completely lost it,” said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn. “He wants a U.S. invasion of Gaza, which would cost thousands of American lives and set the Middle East on fire for 20 years? It’s sick.”

“No wonder Elon Musk is in charge of the government. This guy has no connection to reality,” Murphy added.

The Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said he wasn’t ready to comment on Trump’s remarks.

“I’m not doing any hallway interviews today, none at all – especially if it’s about Gaza,” Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho said Tuesday night. “I haven’t heard it, the statement or anything else, the context.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer decries a ‘hostile takeover’. Elon Musk calls him ‘hysterical’

Congress is proving little match for DOGE. Lacking the votes as Republicans largely remain silent, they’re supporting a rush of lawsuits demanding court interventions to stop the Republican president’s team from unilaterally gutting government. And protests are erupting outside government agencies and clogging the congressional phone lines.

“Whatever DOGE is doing, it is certainly not — not — what democracy looks like or has ever looked like in the grand history of this country,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said.

“An unelected shadow government is conducting a hostile takeover of the federal government,” Schumer posted on Musk’s social media site X.

Musk responded on his platform: “Hysterical reactions like this is how you know that DOGE is doing work that really matters.”

Trump’s administration is pulling almost all USAID workers off the job worldwide

The Trump administration said that it is pulling almost all U.S. Agency for International Development workers off the job and out of the field worldwide, moving to all but end a six-decade mission to shore up American security by fighting starvation, funding education and working to end epidemics.

The administration notified USAID workers in emails and a notice posted online, the latest in a sudden dismantling of the aid agency by returning political appointees from President Donald Trump’s first term and billionaire Elon Musk’s government-efficiency teams who call much of the spending on programs overseas wasteful.

The order takes effect just before midnight Friday and gives direct hires of the agency overseas — many of whom have been frantically packing up households in expectation of the announcement — 30 days to return home unless they are deemed essential. The notice said contractors not determined to be essential also would be fired.

▶ Read more about USAID

Trump and Musk shake foundations of US democracy

When Elon Musk debuted the Department of Government Efficiency, House Speaker Mike Johnson enthusiastically predicted “a lot of change around here.”

Three weeks in, that change is a disruption of the federal government on an unprecedented scale, dismantling longstanding programs, sparking widespread public outcry and challenging the very role of Congress to create the nation’s laws and pay its bills.

Government workers are being pushed to resign. Entire agencies are being shuttered. Federal funding to states and nonprofits was temporarily frozen. And the most sensitive Treasury Department information of countless Americans was opened to Musk’s DOGE team in an unprecedented breach of privacy and protocol.

An opposition movement is gathering steam online, with plans to protest across the U.S. on Wednesday.

▶ Read more about how Trump is dismantling the U.S. government

U.S. allies reject Trump’s musings on Gaza

Trump’s suggestion for the U.S. to “take over” the Gaza strip came at a White House news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu smiled several times as the president detailed a plan to build new settlements for Palestinians outside the Gaza Strip, and for the U.S. to take “ownership” in redeveloping the war-torn territory into “the Riviera of the Middle East.”

Saudi Arabia, an important American ally, weighed in quickly on Trump’s idea in a sharply worded statement, noting that its long call for an independent Palestinian state was a “firm, steadfast and unwavering position.”

The prime ministers of Australia and Ireland, foreign ministries from China, New Zealand and Germany, and a Kremlin spokesman all reiterated support for a two-state solution.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.